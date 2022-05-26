SHERIDAN — Signups for the Museum at the Bighorns’ golf tournament at Kendrick Golf Course are now open. Registration is due by June 1.
The tournament takes place June 3. The registration fee gets participants 18 holes of golf with a golf cart and food at the awards ceremony after the tournament. Teams of four cost $500. That’s $125 per player. Tournament check-in opens at noon June 2 with shotgun play beginning at 1 p.m. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring cash to purchase mulligans at the check-in table and the chance to tee off at the 150-yard marker on hole 11.
For more information, see the museum website, museumatthebighorns.org, or call Theresa Bonnet-Nelson at 307-752-0991. Registrations forms are available online and can be emailed to info@museumatthebighorns.org. Payments can me made online, by stopping by the museum, or by calling 307-675-1150.