SHERIDAN — The Kendrick Mansion at the Trail End Historic Site announced its third annual murder mystery party will take place 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 13-14 for those 21 and older.
This year’s mystery is 1920s-themed and participants will be tasked with gaining an inheritance from a fictional millionaire whose killer is “still on the loose.” The event will be held outside on the lawn and costumes are highly encouraged.
Tickets are on sale now for $60 per person or $100 for two, and only 30 tickets will be sold each night. Tickets can only be purchased for one night or the other to accommodate the maximum amount of participants and must be bought in-person in advance.
Tickets include refreshments and a cash bar will be available.