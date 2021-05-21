SHERIDAN — The Museum at the Bighorns will host its eighth annual pancake breakfast Sunday, coinciding with the Eatons’ Ranch Horse Drive.
Breakfast will be available from 7:30-10:30 a.m. or until the pancakes are out. Breakfast will include pancakes, a Sackett’s sausage patty and orange juice or Roast coffee for only $10. Horses run between 9-10 a.m.
“We’re excited the horses are running this year,” said Mikayla Larrow, museum executive director. “People are saying they are looking forward to the Pancake Breakfast happening again after a year break, which makes us happy. I’m also looking forward to finally seeing the horses.”
The event has been expanded this year to include the Pancake Market in the museum’s parking lot, cosponsored by SAGE Community Arts.
“We are very excited to partner with the Museum for the Pancake Market and provide an exciting and new platform for our artists to promote their work,” SAGE Executive Director Jill Benson said.
The market will have a number of vendors with goods from perfumes to ceramics and runs until noon the day of the event.
Also added to the lineup is a meet and greet with this year’s Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty from 8-9 a.m. In addition to the royals Cultural Resource Analysts, Inc. will be facilitating archaeology activities for children to enjoy. Children will be able to learn about making ancient paints and get to create their own rock and hide art. The museum will also be open and free to visit until the end of the event.
“We believe that the Pancake Breakfast offers something for everyone this year and we’re excited to grow this event,” Larrow said. “With this expansion, people can explore the market, learn about archaeology, meet the rodeo court and of course eat a yummy breakfast. We wanted to make this year a community event that lasts the entire morning for everyone to enjoy.”