05-24-21 eatons' horse drive 5web.jpg
Buy Now

People watch the procession of horses as they fall in line during Eatons' Ranch Horse Drive on Fifth Street in front of the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Sunday, May 23, 2021.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Museum at the Bighorns will host a pancake breakfast May 22 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. in coordination with the annual Eatons' horse drive.

Each year, the ranch moves its horses from east of Sheridan to the ranch at the base of the Bighorn Mountains. The horses travel east on Fifth Street through Sheridan as part of the drive.

The breakfast will include pancakes, sausage patties, orange juice and coffee.

The cost for the breakfast is $10 per person and includes free admission to the museum from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For additional information, see museumatthebighorns.org.

Recommended for you