SHERIDAN — Museum at the Bighorns will host a pancake breakfast May 22 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. in coordination with the annual Eatons' horse drive.
Each year, the ranch moves its horses from east of Sheridan to the ranch at the base of the Bighorn Mountains. The horses travel east on Fifth Street through Sheridan as part of the drive.
The breakfast will include pancakes, sausage patties, orange juice and coffee.
The cost for the breakfast is $10 per person and includes free admission to the museum from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For additional information, see museumatthebighorns.org.