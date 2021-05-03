SHERIDAN — The Museum at the Bighorns and SAGE Community Arts are combining forces to host The Pancake Market May 23 from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
“After the difficulties of last year, we wanted to provide a space where the talented members of our community can come and showcase what they love to create," museum Executive Director, Mikayla Larrow said.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused cancellation of many events in 2020 along with the museum’s pancake breakfast.
“We are very excited to partner with the museum for the Pancake Market and provide an exciting and new platform for our artists to promote their work,” SAGE Executive Director Jill Benson said.
On the day of the event, participants will be able to enjoy a breakfast of pancakes and sausage, the market, a meet and greet with WYO Rodeo royalty, the Eatons’ horse drive, ribbon cutting and more.
“We want this to be a fun event for everyone in attendance and really show off all the amazing things that make us Sheridan,” Larrow said.
For more details on the events, see the museumatthebighorns.org or SAGE Community Arts.