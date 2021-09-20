SHERIDAN — The Museum at the Bighorns will offer its Tidbit Activity Series this fall, with one event planned each month though December.
Tidbit is a historical education program for children ages 6-10 years old. The program is free and open to the public, though participation is capped at 40 participants, so registration is encouraged.
Each program will begin at 10 a.m. at the museum, located at 850 Sibley Circle.
The following is the program schedule for the fall:
• Sept. 25 — Invasive beetles
• Oct. 16 — Birds
• Nov. 13 — Millinery and haberdashery
• Dec. 11 — Historic Christmas ornaments
All children must be accompanied by a parent or grandparent for the duration of each program.
To register, see museumatthebighorns.org or call 307-675-1150.