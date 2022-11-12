BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will participate in Museum Store Sunday Nov. 13, an annual holiday shopping day supporting cultural institutions and their stores.
This year, more than 1,800 museum stores representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 24 countries and five continents will celebrate the shopping day, according to a press release from The Brinton Museum.
“Much more than a gift store, products sold in museum stores reflect the mission and programs of the museum. Items found in museum stores are curated and carefully selected — just like the works displayed here at The Brinton Museum," The Brinton Museum Store Manager Jan Windsor said. "Revenues generated by the museum store help fund the operating budgets of the museum, provide economic sustainability for the museum and cultural engagement for the community.”