SHERIDAN — Museum at the Bighorns will present its next "History After Dark" at 6 p.m. Dec. 9.
The event will focus on 150 years of Wyoming suffrage and the women of Sheridan County.
Museum Executive Director Mikayla Larrow will lead the presentation, which will explore the women's suffrage movement on the national and state levels, as well as the lives of six women in Sheridan County history who continued to blaze new trails after the country acknowledged their right to vote.
The event is free for museum members and $5 per person for nonmembers.
Museum at the Bighorns is located at 850 Sibley Circle.