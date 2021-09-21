SHERIDAN — Sam Iddings’ painting, “Sunday in the Sun,” is up for raffle the month of September to benefit Museum at the Bighorns.
Tickets are one for $5 or five for $20 and must be purchased in person at the museum or over the phone. The winner will be drawn Oct. 1 by museum staff.
The painting captures the chill of a winter day. Currently the painting is displayed behind the museum’s front counter. The public is invited to view the painting during museum hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m.
All the money raised from the raffle will benefit the museum’s education department, which puts on various programs through the year.
“One of the greatest things about the museum’s mission is that we recognize the importance of future generations. By being able to offer our programs, like Tidbit, we’re able to make that mission point a reality,” Executive Director Mikayla Larrow said.
The winner of the painting will need to be able to pick up the painting from the museum. Due to various factors, the painting will not be shipped.