SHERIDAN — Starting Tuesday, the Museum at the Bighorns is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Museum staff installed temporary exhibits titled “Sheridan on the Frontlines” and “Let ‘Er Buck: Rodeo in Sheridan County." These exhibits will only be up until the end of the year.
Several of the permanent exhibits have been refurbished and expanded, as well. Interactives are back on the floor for children and adults.
“We have worked really hard to continually improve exhibits and create new ones for locals and tourists to enjoy,” said Jessica Knight, collections manager at the museum this summer.
Summer hours last through the end of September.
The museum will also have several events this summer, including some new additions.
“We’re excited to showcase the rich culture of both past and modern day Sheridan in a way both locals and visitors will enjoy," museum Executive Director Mikayla Larrow said.
Two downtown walking tours will be started this year. Local crafters and artist will have the chance to sell their wares at Market at the Museum the first Saturday of the month through September. People will have the chance to dance the evening away at the Bighorn Canteen USO style dance. Also, children’s activity series Tidbit is back every other Tuesday this summer.
Learn more about all of the museum summer events online at museumatthebighorns.org/events.