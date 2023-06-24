SHERIDAN — With little but her love of music and her own two hands, Amanda Patterson forged a path for herself to share her knowledge and passion with Sheridanites of all ages. Patterson founded Aspen Grove Music Studio in 2018 and has since played an integral role in local music and performing arts.
Patterson grew up in a small town in South Dakota with very limited exposure to music. When music programs were cut in her school, Patterson took it upon herself to find more as she grew up. She received piano lessons from a fellow member of her church while her parents searched high and low for every available opportunity.
Her study of music became serious during her time at Black Hills State University, Patterson said. Beginning as a political science major, she eventually joined the choir with her friends at BHSU and from there, “it was a slippery slope.” By the end of her college career, political science was a distant memory and Patterson was walking away with a bachelor’s in music performance.
Before coming to Sheridan in 2015, Patterson landed in Boulder, Colorado, with the intention of furthering her music education at the University of Colorado. During her time there, Patterson worked with youth theater and lesson studios and quickly developed a love for teaching.
“She has the patience to work with people and she can bring out the best in them,” said Marcia Samuelson, Patterson’s mother. “She has so much talent in her little fingers. I’m just so proud of her for sharing her gift with others.”
Patterson was drawn to the Sheridan community by the robust local arts scene. Moving to Sheridan provided the perfect storm for Patterson to apply her passion and education to the community.
“When my kids got a little bit older, I started getting involved in community theater and opened the studio, and I’ve just found my place here and what I can offer and what I can do,” Patterson said. “I feel like it’s a very tight-knit community in performing arts, but when you find your way in, everybody’s very supportive and I’m really lucky to have gotten the opportunities that I’ve had to do what I do.”
The philosophy behind Aspen Grove Music Studio and the origin of its name lies in Patterson’s determination to offer piano and voice lessons to anyone who wants them.
“I really wanted a name when I opened that meant something, that was a good metaphor for what I wanted to build,” Patterson said. “A healthy aspen grove has trees of all different maturities, so you’ll have old sprouts, you’ll have new sprouts, but they all work together. I thought that was just an excellent metaphor for my music studio.”
Alongside providing music lessons at her studio, Patterson is also heavily involved in local arts and musical theater, teaching Sunshine Singers at the YMCA and creative aging classes at The Hub on Smith. Patterson has also played a significant role in facilitating countless local productions at the WYO Theater, Civic Theater Guild, Sheridan College and Big Horn High School.
“I think it’s awesome that she pursued her dreams. She majored in music in college and then created Aspen Grove Music Studio on Main Street and that was a dream that she’s turned into a real, legitimate business now,” Samuelson said. “It provides people in Sheridan and the surrounding areas the fine arts, which are so important and a lot of schools are missing that… We need people like that.”
Patterson said she looks forward to watching her business continue to grow organically so she can expand her reach with more teachers and more students.
“Overall, I hope to continue growing and sharing what I know and what I can do with the people in the community,” Patterson said. “I feel really lucky to have such a clear purpose because I know a lot of people don’t and they’re still trying to find theirs. The purpose of teaching music is so clear to me.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.