SHERIDAN — In continued collaboration with the Wyoming Arts Council, the WYOmericana Caravan Tour announces its 7th anniversary tour. Wyoming-based musicians may now submit to be a part of the 2021 tour. The deadline to apply online is March 9 at 7 p.m.
The tour will encompass roughly four to eight shows through the Rocky Mountain Region during the window of Oct. 7 through Nov. 14 (date range and number of performances subject to change).
Selected musical acts will perform individual sets — with the addition of ad-libbed, cross-band collaborations — followed by an extended encore that includes all members of the tour on stage simultaneously, taking chances and blending talents. The camaraderie that grows between the musicians is cultivated through stage moments and roadside attractions.
Interested musicians and bands may apply through March 9 online at wyomericana.com/artist-submission.
The guidelines for interested acts are as follows:
1. Act should be based in Wyoming
2. Be prepared to perform 40-60 minute sets of predominantly original material
3. Be open to collaborating with other musicians on the tour
4. Be open to performing during a collaborative encore set
5. Must have reliable transportation
6. Acts must engage in collective marketing of the tour via social media, email blasts, etc.
7. Workshops/demonstrations will be conducted in select markets for additional pay. Preference will be given to those who possess a willingness to instruct and/or participate in demonstrations and interactions with community members.
8) Selected Acts will receive a stipend for performances and for some travel expenses
9) Questions can be directed to music@wyomericana.com
10) Submissions close March 9 at 7 p.m.
11) Applying acts will be notified by March 23
More about The WYOmericana Caravan: Described as “a traveling concert circus of sorts” by The New York Times, the award-winning WYOmericana Caravan Tour is a rolling representation of Wyoming’s burgeoning songwriter scene with multiple musical acts “caravanning” down the road together.
The idea is to propel Wyoming’s music scene as an artist collective, exhibiting to the world that there’s a creative spark in the USA’s least populated state.
Founded by Screen Door Porch songwriters Seadar Rose and Aaron Davis, the WYOmericana Caravan has been an evolution since the first 18-show run in 2013. The tour was named Top Arts/Entertainment Event of 2013 by the Casper Star-Tribune and also drew the attention of The New York Times with the article, “Touring, the ‘Wyoming Way.’”
For more information, visit WYOmericana.com/about.