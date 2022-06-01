STORY — The New Sheridan Cornet Band will perform at Kearney Community Hall at 3 p.m. June 5, following a presentation from Sonny Reisch on the life of Henry B. Carrington.
The band will perform popular music of the 1860s, including pieces that may have been played by the 18th Infantry band at Fort Phil Kearny. The band is made up of advanced amateur players and music educators who have been performing 19th century band music since its beginnings in 1999, when it was a popular part of the Buffalo Bill Days celebrations at The Historic Sheridan Inn.
The New Sheridan Cornet Band performed the actual wild west music played by Buffalo Bill Cody’s Cowboy Band.
There is no charge to attend the event June 5, as it is sponsored by the Fort Phil Kearny/Bozeman Trail Association and the Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site.
For additional information, see fortphilkearny.com or email fpkbta@gmail.com.
Kearney Community Hall is located at 4444 U.S. Highway 87 in Banner.