SHERIDAN — Crews from the Wyoming Department of Transportation and GeoStabilization International are spending their December inserting 120 “reinforced concrete nails” into the embankment under a portion of Interstate 90.
The project is a “temporary fix” to an early October hillslide on Marshall Hill in the westbound lane near mile marker 30 between Buffalo and Sheridan, according to project geologist James Dahill.
While a long-term solution will involve a complete reconstruction of the embankment next summer, the current project allows the interstate to stay open and operational during the winter season, Dahill said.
“What they’re essentially doing is creating a reinforced mass that won’t fail,” Dahill said. “This is a temporary measure to get us through the winter and spring, and it also buys us time to come up with a design solution…The first phase is this temporary stabilization, and the second phase will be the corrective action.”
The six-man crew from GeoStabilization International is currently using a process known as “soil nailing,” Dahill said. The “nails” are actually steel bars that are inserted into a slope face and grouted into place. Mesh is then attached to the bar ends to hold the slope face in position and prevent further landslides.
While the general public may not be familiar with the process of soil nailing, they will be familiar with the principles behind it, according to Laura Dalles, public involvement specialist for WYDOT District 4.
“It’s similar to when a contractor pours a foundation, and they have the rebar in there,” Dalles said. “It provides that stabilization.”
Hillslides like the one on Marshall Hill are relatively common in Sheridan County and across the state due to the makeup of the soil underneath the interstate system, Dahill said.
“The interstate was built well over 50 years ago, and it was built from the native soil around here, and the native soils are clay and shale,” Dahill said. “Those clays and shales over time become saturated and wet with all the moisture we get yearly. And over time, they start to fail. So this is a classic embankment failure due to the nature of the soils we built out of.”
For Marshall Hill, the breaking point was an Oct. 12 snowstorm that dropped 10 inches of heavy wet snow on Sheridan County. The snowstorm, which also downed power lines and tree branches throughout the county, took out a 300-foot section of the right travel lane, resulting in the loss of roughly 175 feet of shoulder and guardrail. It was the first time this particular hillside had failed, Dahill said.
Dahill said he expects the first phase of the Marshall project, which began Nov. 30, to take roughly 21 days, although the project could be expedited or delayed based on weather conditions. The project is expected to cost $482,000, he said.
As the GSI team installs the soil nails, they are also collecting data that will determine what the next phase of the project will look like, Dahill said.
“The guys out here are busy collecting all kinds of survey data, which provides us with a mapping,” Dahill said. “And with that mapping, we devise a solution. That solution will most likely involve removing and replacing embankment material with better quality materials. So we’ll get rid of that natural clay and come back in with better quality material to rebuild our embankments.”
It is unknown at this time how much the permanent fix to the hillslide will cost, but Dahill said he’s hoping to have the design for the project completed by June 2022, so the project can go out to bid in July.
In the meantime, work is underway to keep the interstate safe and stable, Dahill said. Drivers are asked to observe the posted 45 mile-an-hour speed limit in the construction area — something most drivers were not doing during the first few days of the project. Dustin Hockett, area maintenance supervisor, said Wyoming Highway Patrol would be asked to monitor the area if the speed limit continues to be ignored.
“We want everyone to make it out of here alive — both the traffic and the workers,” Hockett said. “So it’s important to slow down and pay attention to the people working around you as you drive.”