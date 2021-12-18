SHERIDAN — More information regarding the death of a pedestrian Friday on Interstate 90 near mile marker 25 in Sheridan was released by Wyoming Highway Patrol Friday afternoon.
According to Undersheriff Levi Dominguez, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident at 12:22 a.m. Friday.
There was one subject deceased at the scene, Dominguez said.
A 2001 Peterbilt commercial truck was headed north on Interstate 90. The commercial truck driver was unable to avoid colliding with a pedestrian in the roadway around milepost 25. An investigation is ongoing to obtain why the pedestrian was on the road.
The commercial truck driver has been identified as 67-year-old Pearce, Arizona resident Larry A. Dean. Dean was wearing his seatbelt and not injured in the crash.
The pedestrian’s name is not being released at this time, pending next of kin notification. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.