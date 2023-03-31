SHERIDAN — With plans to host more support groups, the Sheridan affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is seeking those who have personal experience with mental health struggles to facilitate the meetings.

NAMI currently hosts a weekly self-acceptance support group every Tuesday that follows a self acceptance workbook authored by NAMI member and retired psychologist Victor Ashear. The support group has been running for eight weeks now with 44 more meetings planned, said Charlie Falkis, NAMI member and facilitator of the self-acceptance support groups.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

