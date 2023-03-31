SHERIDAN — With plans to host more support groups, the Sheridan affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is seeking those who have personal experience with mental health struggles to facilitate the meetings.
NAMI currently hosts a weekly self-acceptance support group every Tuesday that follows a self acceptance workbook authored by NAMI member and retired psychologist Victor Ashear. The support group has been running for eight weeks now with 44 more meetings planned, said Charlie Falkis, NAMI member and facilitator of the self-acceptance support groups.
“One thing that I really love about groups is the dynamic that it brings. There’s so many different personalities and there’s so much validation that can come from a group,” Falkis said. “The sense of camaraderie that comes from a group is so heartwarming, seeing people develop true empathy for each other and the relationships that emerge out of those groups. In my experience, going through groups myself as a participant instead of a facilitator, I’ve built lifelong friendships from those spaces.”
According to Terri Markham, NAMI member and executive director of Uprising, the affiliate aims to introduce two new support groups; one focused on a broad scope for those who have struggled with mental health themselves, or know someone who does, called NAMI Connections; the second, titled Family to Family, aims to provide support for those who have dealt with mental health struggles in their family.
“Those are two high-priority programs for us and now that we’re officially an affiliate and we’ve received funding and we have some grant money, we want to get both of those started,” Markham said. “Where we’re struggling right now is we need more volunteers. We need people who want to facilitate the groups in the community.”
Markham said support group facilitators don’t need to be mental health professionals because NAMI support groups operate on a peer-led basis — the most important quality of a would-be facilitator, Markham said, is lived experience.
“I know some people get a little intimidated sometimes, thinking they have to have all this experience, but really it’s just the experience of walking through it or, in the case of the Family to Family support group, if you’ve had a family member who’s dealt with mental illness,” Markham said.
Training to become a facilitator involves seven weekly training sessions, currently available through Zoom. Each weekly session is two hours long and once the seven weeks are completed, attendees are considered certified to facilitate NAMI support groups.
“There’s trainings that happen on a pretty regular basis. The next Family to Family training, for instance, starts in May, so if we found someone who is interested, we would just try to get them signed up for the next soonest training that’s coming out,” Markham said. “I don’t want it to seem like it’s this huge undertaking because the hope is that we would have multiple facilitators, so you have extra support. It’s not all hinging on you.”
The NAMI self-acceptance support group meets every Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the upper floor of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. The support group meetings are free and open to the public.
Those interested in training to become a support group facilitator can reach out for more information by emailing namisheridan@gmail.com.
