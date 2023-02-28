SHERIDAN — The Sheridan affiliate chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness met for a work session Monday to discuss ideas for future events and adapt its current approach. After looking at attendance numbers for various movie night events, the affiliation decided advertising, outreach and the content of the events needed adjusting.
NAMI hosted a number of movie nights in which the affiliation screened a movie related to mental health and hosted a question and answer session afterward. While the events are typically hosted for young adult audiences at Sheridan College, Executive Director of Uprising Terri Markham said a movie night event hosted for children that screened Pixar’s “Inside Out” had 50 to 60 attendees, significantly more than the 10 who attended the first movie night event at SC.
“It just hasn’t gotten off the ground and I definitely failed on advertising the last couple of months,” Markham said. “I think we’ve been behind each time with getting the word out. The college, we found out, wasn’t even advertising it, really.”
It was agreed upon by members of the NAMI board that advertising the events ahead of time was a good place to start, though marketing for the movie night events is sometimes complicated. NAMI has to pay for the rights to the films they show to advertise them by name, typically around $250 per movie, which can become expensive and potentially not worth the cost with low attendance rates.
To combat the high costs associated with purchasing licenses for movies shown at events and to grow community interest, the board is considering focusing less on the movies and more on specific topics related to mental health to discuss at events.
By implementing activities to spark conversations on a given topic, even alongside a movie screening, the events could feel more enticing and engaging to the community, NAMI board member Victor Ashear said.
“I think it’s really important that whatever the activity is, it includes some time for conversation,” Ashear said. “I think that’s going to be a key piece, because how are you going to have support if you’re not having conversation?”
Directing focus more to the topics at hand can also be a draw to the events as streaming services keep movies readily available online for anyone to watch, potentially decreasing interest in the events, Ashear said.
“I think advertising it as a movie night isn’t working. People can watch [movies anytime], why would they come to us to watch movies?” Ashear said. “I think if we highlight something that is real, there’s a movie involved, but what we’re really going to zero in on is, say, stigma around mental illness or challenges in suicide prevention or challenges that people with mental illness symptoms deal with on a daily basis… If somebody has a concern, they’re not going to go because of the movie.”
While NAMI’s movie night events are being reworked, the affiliation is looking at planning them with more time allotted to properly advertise and potentially invite other local organizations to attend, adding to resources and information available at events.
