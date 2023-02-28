SHERIDAN — The Sheridan affiliate chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness met for a work session Monday to discuss ideas for future events and adapt its current approach. After looking at attendance numbers for various movie night events, the affiliation decided advertising, outreach and the content of the events needed adjusting.

NAMI hosted a number of movie nights in which the affiliation screened a movie related to mental health and hosted a question and answer session afterward. While the events are typically hosted for young adult audiences at Sheridan College, Executive Director of Uprising Terri Markham said a movie night event hosted for children that screened Pixar’s “Inside Out” had 50 to 60 attendees, significantly more than the 10 who attended the first movie night event at SC.

