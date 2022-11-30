SHERIDAN — The local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a movie night addressing mental health Dec. 5.
Starting at 6 p.m., NAMI volunteers will show National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at Sheridan College Thorne-Rider Campus Center, located at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan.
The event is free and open to the public, and free popcorn and snacks will be provided. Meals will be available for purchase from the center.
Festive attire is encouraged, and pre- and post-film, folks are invited to take part in a conversation about mental health around the holidays. Local expert, Victor Ashear, will be present to provide some helpful tips for coping with the season.