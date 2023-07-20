SHERIDAN — Shea Ward has been hired as the executive director for National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, Wyoming chapter.
“I am honored and excited to have this opportunity,” Ward said. “NAMI Wyoming is the primary organization for information and advocacy about relevant mental health issues, advancements and progress in the field of mental illness and the leader for positive change regarding mental illness throughout Wyoming.”
The organization is working quickly to bring programming and resources to Wyoming.
This includes becoming trainers and presenters for NAMI programs such as Family to Family, a free resource for family caregivers of individuals with severe mental illnesses and holding a statewide membership meeting in October and boosting the social media presence.
“One of my first days with NAMI Wyoming was attending the national conference called NAMICon with our Board President and Chair Erin Brindle, ATR-BC, MA, LPC. It was an amazing deep dive into all the incredible work that NAMI accomplishes across the country,” Ward said.
“We are excited to bring that work to Wyoming,” he said.
“The NAMI Wyoming Board is thrilled to welcome Shea Ward to the position of ED and welcome his passion for the NAMI mission,” said NAMI Wyoming Board President Erin Brindle, ATR-BC, MA, LPC.
“Mr. Ward brings years of leadership experience in health care, business management, marketing and advertising to his new post. Mr. Ward will help to rebuild the NAMI Wyoming programs. He will focus his efforts on increasing membership, supporting our current affiliates, expanding NAMI Signature Programs, and ensuring the success of the future of the organization by securing grants, expanding affiliate reach through the state, and expanding donor relations.”
NAMI WY empowers local affiliates and collaborates with other mental health organizations to form a powerful grassroots advocacy network.
NAMI Wyoming currently has affiliates in Casper, Sheridan and Cody.
Current board members include Erin Brindle and Thea Farington from Cody, Vice-President Victor Ashear, PhD, from Sheridan, Treasurer Roy Walworth in Evanston, Secretary Maureen Barnes in Casper, Tyler Smathers in Mountain View and Sandra Hollendbeck, Donna Caress and Vicki Swenson in Gillette.
Contact namiwyominginfo@gmail.com, see namiwyoming.com or call 307-265-2573 for more information.
Ward was raised in Wyoming, has a B.S. and a MBA from the University of Wyoming. He has more than 10 years of experience in mental health care management, outreach and advocacy.
He is a graduate of the 2013 class of Leadership Wyoming and was awarded the 2017 Young Careerist for American College of Health care Executives in Wyoming.