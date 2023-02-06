SHERIDAN — The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wyoming has received an $80,000 grant from an $8 million donation to NAMI National awarded by the Mackenzie Scott Foundation.
The grant funds will be used to hire a full-time executive director for NAMI Wyoming. Having an executive director in place will allow NAMI Wyoming to serve its three affiliates, including NAMI Sheridan.
Through NAMI Wyoming, local volunteers will be trained to offer peer-led support groups for those recovering from mental illness, programs for families and to increase public awareness.
NAMI Sheridan is also starting a psycho-educational group for those in recovery from mental illness called the “Self-Acceptance Group.” It will be held Tuesdays at 5:30 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
The group will use a workbook developed by local psychologist Victor Ashear and will be facilitated by Charlie Farkas and Natalie Perkins. The subjects covered include factors promoting self-acceptance, factors that undermine self-acceptance, building healthy relationships and self-acceptance and recovery. Ashear said some research has shown groups using the workbook raised their self-esteem and improved their recovery. With approximately 40 sessions in all, Ashear said participants can benefit from each session and all adults wishing to participate are welcome. The group is not a replacement for treatment provided by a licensed and qualified health professional and participants are to assume full responsibility for their participation.