Attendees mingle and gather information during a community resource fair focused on mental health held at Sheridan College and organized by the local National Alliance on Mental Illness chapter.

SHERIDAN — The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wyoming has received an $80,000 grant from an $8 million donation to NAMI National awarded by the Mackenzie Scott Foundation.

The grant funds will be used to hire a full-time executive director for NAMI Wyoming. Having an executive director in place will allow NAMI Wyoming to serve its three affiliates, including NAMI Sheridan. 

