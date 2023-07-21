SHERIDAN — After several years of treading water, the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Wyoming has hired a new executive director. Shea Ward has more than 10 years of experience working in mental health care management, outreach and advocacy in Wyoming and hopes to bring NAMI’s services back to rural communities in need.
Vice President of NAMI Wyoming and board member of NAMI Sheridan Victor Ashear said the organization sought a candidate who could meet numerous criteria; passion around and experience with mental illness, business, outreach, finances and management.
“Guess what? He’s got it all, so that’s what made him a cut above,” Ashear said.
Ward worked in administration and operations in the treatment side of inpatient, outpatient and intensive care for the bulk of his working life, giving him the unique experience with mental health care on both the personal and professional ends of the spectrum. To add, Ward notes he has experienced his own struggles with mental illness.
“I’m very passionate on both sides of the cause and our mission and I deeply believe in changing the stigma and getting more resources to people who need it, whether it be families or the person with mental illness themselves,” Ward said. “That was important to me, to bring my business experience and my personal passion for both professionally and personally. I think it’s important for people to recognize that you can have a life with mental illness… I’m very excited to bring that to NAMI.”
Ward is hitting the ground running in his position, already planning to travel across the state to visit communities, assess local needs and — hopefully — revive some of the several NAMI affiliates that once existed around Wyoming. This trip will bring him to Sheridan Aug. 17 where Ward will help NAMI Sheridan with outreach to local health care providers.
“A year ago, it was very bleak. The bank account for NAMI Wyoming was a couple thousand dollars, [we had] no executive director and the people that were on the board were turning off the board, so [there was] one person left holding the ship and it hasn’t been rebuilt from the ground up,” Ashear said. “Today, we’re very optimistic because we have Shea, we have relatively new board members and, thank goodness, we have grant money. That combination of having an energized board and a well-prepared executive director, those are the critical ingredients. We came off life support.”
NAMI Wyoming received the funding needed to support Ward’s position through several grants, including Sheridan’s own Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation. The Scott Foundation will be funding Ward’s position for the 2024-25 fiscal year.
Ward said he is eager to make quick work of strengthening and reviving NAMI’s presence in Wyoming for those who need it. Alongside Ward’s upcoming trip around the state, he is taking the classes necessary to facilitate one of NAMI’s Family to Family program, which aims to provide support for families experiencing struggles with severe mental illness.
“We owe it to people… We owe it to those in our state who are struggling with mental illness themselves or [through] their families and friends,” Ward said. “We need to move fast because they need our services and that’s my commitment to get going with this.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.