SHERIDAN — After several years of treading water, the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Wyoming has hired a new executive director. Shea Ward has more than 10 years of experience working in mental health care management, outreach and advocacy in Wyoming and hopes to bring NAMI’s services back to rural communities in need.

Vice President of NAMI Wyoming and board member of NAMI Sheridan Victor Ashear said the organization sought a candidate who could meet numerous criteria; passion around and experience with mental illness, business, outreach, finances and management.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

