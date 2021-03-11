SHERIDAN — For most of the students attending the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School, the building’s namesake may as well be George Washington in terms of personal knowledge of the man.
On Wednesday, though, some of the students had the chance to meet with John Schiffer’s widow, Nancy, and learn about the man whose name adorns their new school.
The Center for a Vital Community helped organize the meeting, which occurred as part of the school’s leadership class. The class, composed of fewer than a dozen students, focuses on lessons of leadership and often includes guest speakers from the community.
As part of the class, the students define their own pillars of leadership. Among them, this year, were courage, problem solving, empathy, personal management, positive mental attitude, passion, accountability, honesty/integrity, communication, social skills and outgoing.
CVC project coordinator Julie Greer said the idea to have Schiffer speak to the class came up during her own conversation with Schiffer.
In the conversation, Schiffer noted that her husband had always communicated with humility and humor. That notion struck a chord with Greer, who then asked Schiffer to talk about her late husband, his leadership style and his communication style with the students.
Tuesday on the main stage of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, she did just that — helping the students who attend the school understand why the late legislator earned the honor of having his name on a school.
Schiffer began her presentation by showing a slideshow of photos of her late husband. The photos, she hoped, would help the students understand the kind of man he was — veteran, family man, friend, neighbor, advocate and legislator.
“People really loved John,” Schiffer said of her husband. “And one of the reasons they did was his communication style.”
She described him as always interested in people, always listening and always honest — even when it wasn’t politically expedient.
She regaled the students with stories of the late statesman, who served 20 years in the state’s Legislature. He always took time to stand up for others, battle injustices and ensure the people around him knew they were important.
“One of the hardest things to handle is injustice,” Schiffer said. “And you’ll see it all the time. Sometimes, though, we’re lucky enough to be able to help and that’s something we never stopped talking about or thinking about.”
Schiffer has her own legacy of leadership, having been an activist for a large part of her life, both as an anti-war activist and a civil rights activist.
In her conversation with students Wednesday, she mirrored her husband’s style — asking humbly for the teenagers’ advice on texting as a form of communication and asking if she should learn it.
One teen emphatically said “yes,” describing how she wished her grandmother would text because it would make communicating more frequently easier.
Davidson-Greer said it is important for the school’s leadership class to learn from people in the community because it expands their perspectives on what true leadership looks like.
“Our hope is that they hear from these folks and learn that leaders do a lot more than make big decisions and give orders,” Greer said.