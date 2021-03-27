UCROSS — Eliza Naranjo Morse from Santa Clara Pueblo, New Mexico, will receive the Ucross spring 2021 Fellowship for Native American Visual Artists.
Naranjo Morse is the seventh Native American artist to receive this award, which includes a four-week residency at Ucross, a $2,000 stipend and featured exhibition.
Eliza is an extraordinary multi-disciplinary artist; we are so fortunate to have her join us this year. It is contemporary and diverse artists like her that will continue to shape the artistic landscape of this country. Now more than ever artists need our support, and we are pleased to welcome Eliza as a Native American Visual Fellow,” said Sharon Dynak, president and executive director at Ucross.
Informed, inspired and challenged by current events, generational exchange and spiritual existence, Naranjo Morse’s artworks tell stories about who we are. Her aesthetic and narrative expression weave the land-based, creative and cultural information of her elders, the cartoons she grew up watching and global art history together, according to a press release. Naranjo Morse was born in 1980 in New Mexico where she lives and works. She is also the proud art teacher at Kha'p'o Community School in Santa Clara Pueblo.
Naranjo Morse has shown her work nationally and internationally including: Cumbre de el Tajin (Veracruz, Mexico), Ekaterinburg Museum of Fine Arts (Ekaterinburg, Russia), Chelsea Art Museum (New York, New York), SITE Santa Fe (Santa Fe, New Mexico), Axle Contemporary (Santa Fe, New Mexico), Heard Museum (Phoenix, Arizona) and the Museum of Contemporary Native Art (Santa Fe, New Mexico).
“Being invited to experience Ucross on this Apsaalooke land reaffirms to me two things: 1. That a stunning and interconnected strength comes from individuals who have plenty using their resources to support others to grow, and 2. That creating a respectful and loving relationship with land uncovers its all-encompassing power. I am humbled to bear witness to this combination of power expressed in this precious place and am thankful to all those who have put their hands into making it so,” Naranjo Morse said.