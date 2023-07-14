SHERIDAN — Every night at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, the festivities in the arena at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds kick off with a performance of the “Star Spangled Banner”. The people behind the voices are community members using their vocal talents to amplify the magic of Rodeo Week.
Harbee Tharaldson, 85, was Thursday’s anthem singer. A native of Minnesota, Tharaldson lived in a house without electricity until he was 12 years old. Listening to the radio in the house was only possible when his family took the battery out of their car to power it.
In lieu of the radio, Tharaldson said everybody sang. After four years as a member of the choir in high school, he went to college to play football, where he spent just one week in his college choir — but that didn’t stop him from continuing to sing afterward.
“I didn’t like the [choir] director, so I quit, but I did a lot of tractor operating,” Tharaldson said. “So I sang when I was driving a tractor, sometimes up to 18 hours a day.”
After marrying his wife Sandy, Tharaldson said he began to perform more often in the community. He sang at nearly 300 weddings and funerals in the Minneapolis area before relocating to Sheridan in 2007. Now, he spends every Sunday leading the songs at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
When Tharaldson was asked to sing the national anthem at the WYO Rodeo in 2022, he eagerly embraced the opportunity to fulfill a long-cherished aspiration.
“I jumped at the chance. All the years I grew up in Minnesota, there were so many athletic events I attended, and I was never asked to sing the national anthem anyplace,” he said. “Last year was the first time, and it went over so well.”
After his performance was warmly received by audiences at last summer’s rodeo, Tharaldson caught the anthem fever. He’s looking forward to recreating the magic Thursday night.
“It was one of the most wonderful experiences I've probably ever had. When I started to sing, people were kind of talking, and then they came to a hush, and then all of a sudden everybody joined in. It was just an unbelievable feeling,” Tharaldson said. “It was an experience I wanted to repeat, and I was so happy when I got called to do it again.”
Wednesday’s performer Rowan Heil is a Sheridan native who will soon move to Missoula, Montana, to study creative writing at the University of Montana. This is her first time performing the national anthem at the WYO Rodeo, and she said the occasion holds a special place in her heart as she prepares to embark on a new adventure.
“I think it’s a little bit of divine timing for me, just because I’m leaving Sheridan for good in a few weeks. It’s kind of like a solemn goodbye and swan song for me,” Heil said. “I’ve been really lucky to be part of the music community in this town, and I’m fortunate to live the life that I do. It’s definitely a thing of gratitude for me.”
Other performers this year will include 2023 River Crow District Princess Carlei Plainfeather, who has been signing the national anthem in Crow sign language since age 6. The sign language version of the anthem was choreographed by her great-grandmother Clara White Hip Nomee, and Plainfeather now owns the patent to the performance.
Plainfeather said it's been quite the experience for her to be part of the WYO Rodeo, and she's excited to continue sharing her talents with spectators and the Sheridan community.
Local band The Craft Brothers and Wyoming Army National Guard Sergeant Beck Bridger, who is also the current Miss Wyoming USA, will return once again this year to perform.
Bridger is relishing the opportunity to sing for the rodeo audience on Friday’s Patriot Night, when attendees are asked to wear red, white and blue.
“To come back as not only a Miss Wyoming USA, but also a sergeant … it means so much to me, and it’s huge to be able to honor my country and my state,” Bridger said. “I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be, and I’m grateful for the state of Wyoming.”
