SHERIDAN — Every night at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, the festivities in the arena at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds kick off with a performance of the “Star Spangled Banner”. The people behind the voices are community members using their vocal talents to amplify the magic of Rodeo Week.

Harbee Tharaldson, 85, was Thursday’s anthem singer. A native of Minnesota, Tharaldson lived in a house without electricity until he was 12 years old. Listening to the radio in the house was only possible when his family took the battery out of their car to power it.

