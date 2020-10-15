LARAMIE — The Wyoming Afterschool Alliance marks the day for a Lights On Afterschool program celebration for Oct. 22.
Launched in October 2000, Lights On Afterschool is a nationwide event celebrating after-school programs and their important role in the lives of children, families and communities. The effort has become a hallmark of the after-school movement and generates media coverage across the country each year.
“Wyoming Afterschool Alliance is committed to helping to create the conditions for young people to grow and contribute,” Director Michelle Sullivan said. "After-school programs in Wyoming and across the country make an enormous impact on the lives of all our youth.”
After the school day ends, one in five children across America are alone and unsupervised. These hours are the peak time for juvenile crime. After-school programs turn that time of risk into opportunity. They keep children safe and help them realize their full potential.
“Not only do high-quality programs provide youth with a safe and stable environment where they not only learn important skills like critical thinking and problem solving, these programs contribute to positive outcomes such as improved attendance, improved classroom behavior, better academic outcomes and increased graduation rates. After-school is a cornerstone of Wyoming’s workforce infrastructure."
The Wyoming Afterschool Alliance is a statewide network working to promote quality, education-based out of school time programs that positively impact youth and families. It is a priority fund of the Wyoming Community Foundation. To learn more visit https://wyafterschoolalliance.org/.