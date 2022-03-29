SHERIDAN — National Child Abuse Prevention Month begins Friday, and state and local organizations are gearing up to observe the month’s mission by providing support to families in need and connecting families to resources.
Established by presidential proclamation in 1983, Child Abuse Prevention Month serves as a designated time to acknowledge the importance of families and communities working to prevent child maltreatment before it occurs, Sara Serelson, executive director of Wyoming Children’s Trust Fund, said in a recent press release.
“Children and families are our greatest natural resource. We all have a stake in preparing children to grow up to be healthy and thriving members of our community,” Serelson said.
Danielle Marks, a senior policy advisor at the Wyoming Department of Family Services, said DFS plays an important role in prevention programming, even though the department is better known for intervention after abuse or neglect has taken place.
DFS is currently working to reframe how Wyoming residents think and talk about the child welfare system, Marks said.
The organization has adopted a prevention-based approach adhering to one of its core beliefs — that children do better at home — to intervene prior to abuse.
Stress is a risk factor for child maltreatment, Marks said; strained parents are more likely to abuse or neglect their children. To prevent abuse from ever taking place, DFS works to limit parental stressors by directly offering services or connecting parents in need with community organizations.
For instance, DFS can help parents sign up for housing assistance services, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or child care programs, Marks said. The department also partners with community organizations to facilitate other services like home visits, in which visitors can provide parents with child development information, parenting skills training or other community resources — including public libraries, school officials and health care workers.
“The work of prevention is really rooted in communities,” Marks said.
Compass Center for Families, one Sheridan- and Johnson-County-based community organization doing child abuse prevention work, celebrates Child Abuse Prevention month through reflection and celebration, Compass Executive Director Susan Carr said.
Compass’ child abuse prevention programming includes parent skill enrichment classes for families with a higher likelihood or history of abuse. Carr said these programs support parents who are overwhelmed; suffering from untreated mental health or substance use issues; or have a history of unhealthy relationships, abuse or neglect, to decrease the likelihood of future abuse.
In April, Carr said, Compass staff ask themselves important questions: Are we making a difference? Is Compass accomplishing its goal of advocating for children involved in the court system through no fault of their own? Do these prevention services offer families the support they need?
Compass also hosts its Light of Hope Breakfast every April, during which the organization celebrates its annual Champion for Children and Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers for their work providing services for children and families in the region.
At this year’s breakfast, which will take place April 29 at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Sheridan Hotel and Convention Center, Carr said Compass will recognize The Food Group’s dedication to ensuring children and families are nourished and healthy.
“We could not be more excited to honor The Food Group,” Carr said.
Blue and silver pinwheels are the nationwide symbol for Child Abuse Prevention month, Carr explained; the wind-catching toys are symbolic of children’s fundamental right to play, to enjoy themselves in safe and supportive environments. Soon, Carr said, Sheridan residents will see these pinwheels spinning in the wind throughout town, a reminder of children’s fundamental right to live without harm.