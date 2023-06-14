Wyoming Guard breaks gound on new state of the art facility

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Military Department Retiree Council will hold an outreach event for National Guard retirees June 14 from 6-8 p.m. at the National Guard Armory located at 3219 Coffeen Ave. in Sheridan.

The purpose of this outreach event is to provide National Guard retirees in the area with an update on the mission and objectives of the Retiree Council. The council aims to support and serve the needs of retired National Guard members, ensuring they have access to relevant information and resources. This event also offers an opportunity for attendees to have their questions answered by knowledgeable representatives.

