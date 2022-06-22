SHERIDAN — Northern Wyoming Community College District President Walt Tribley said he doesn’t plan to bring forward a recommendation to pursue a proposed land swap agreement with the Wyoming National Guard.
The opportunity considered would have allowed the National Guard to locate a new 34,000-square-foot maintenance facility on 21 acres currently owned by the college on the east side of Interstate 90, and the college would have eventually gained all the current land and buildings owned by the National Guard adjacent to Sheridan College on Coffeen Avenue.
Tribley thanked the NWCCD board Tuesday for allowing the idea to be explored but said the conditions the college district would need met for the agreement to work were not panning out.
The largest drawback of the agreement to the college would have been the loss of the ability to sell the 21 acres, which have an estimated value $1.5 million.
“We would have lost money in the short term that we need,” Tribley said, noting the separation from Gillette College and the loss of enrollment revenue from the split will have a significant impact on NWCCD. “The upside is we gave it a chance to work.”
The NWCCD board also heard a presentation regarding the college district’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget, which will begin July 1.
The total operating revenue for the fiscal year is expected to be approximately $32.4 million. Of the total budgeted expenditures, roughly 63% represents the salaries and benefits of NWCCD staff.
The college district’s primary funding source is a state appropriation, which represents about 61% of NWCCD’s revenues. The next largest sources are tuition and fees at 27% and local appropriations at 10%. The remainder of the funding comes from sources such as the Board of Cooperative Higher Education Services.
Craig Achord, NWCCD vice president for administrative services and chief financial officer, told the board Tuesday the budget represents a cost decrease of all employees transferred to Gillette College on July 1 and half of the cost of those who will transfer in January.
The budget also reflects a 15.5% increase in Sheridan County’s assessed valuation.
Tribley also noted the budget includes an approximately 4% pay increase for NWCCD employees.
“This budget goes a long way toward keeping our workforce competitive through the lens of compensation,” Tribley said.
He added, though, additional work will need to be done in considering compensation for part-time faculty as schools offering online teaching positions have increased and become more competitive.