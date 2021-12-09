SHERIDAN — For Casper resident Tayler Stephenson, the Army National Guard was supposed to be a means to an end, a way to reach the final destination on her life road map.
But life doesn’t always work out as planned, Stephenson said. Sometimes, it’s better.
“My original plan was to go to law school and have the Guard pay for it,” said Stephenson, a private first class with the 960th Brigade Support Battalion out of Sheridan. “But, joining the Army showed me I have a lot of different options I didn’t even realize were available. A lot has happened in just a year-and-a-half.”
One of those unexpected curveballs was the global COVID-19 pandemic, which was just entering public awareness as Stephenson joined the guard in March 2020. If she had been told her first deployment would involve issuing COVID-19 tests at Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s urgent care testing center, Stephenson would have likely responded with a confused expression and a question or two.
And yet Stephenson, along with Specialist Brandon Masters of Dayton, have become integral members of the Sheridan Memorial Hospital team in just a matter of months, according to the hospital’s chief ambulatory officer Holly Zajic. And as Stephenson ends her deployment in Sheridan Dec. 9, Zajic has a lot of thanks and appreciation to send with her.
“We are honored and humbled to have had the Wyoming National Guard helping us serve our community,” Zajic said. “With their assistance we have been able to stabilize staffing within the urgent care testing center, which ultimately helped the whole hospital system, as we were able to deploy staffing and resources to areas in the hospital that had the highest need to care for our most critical patients. We are grateful for their time and commitment.”
Both Stephenson and Masters were deployed to Sheridan in October. Stephenson was the first arrival at the hospital on Oct. 18, and, despite having a relatively low rank, she was nominated as noncommissioned officer in charge, which means she has overseen the testing center operations since her arrival.
“It’s kind of rare for a private first class to be an NCOIC,” Stephenson said. “I’ve had quite a few different people up here with me, including people who are older than me and who hold higher ranks. But I’ve done my best to lead the operations while I’m here.”
Within a week, Stephenson was joined by Masters, who is also in his first deployment and will continue to serve at the hospital through the end of December.
“The chain of command sent me an email saying they were looking for assistance with COVID relief in Sheridan, and I jumped at the chance to serve the community in which I live,” Masters said. “That’s a pretty rare opportunity, and I’ve been grateful for it.”
Initially, neither Stephenson nor Masters were sure what they signed up for. The National Guard has been deployed to hospitals throughout the state, but there is no uniform way in which they are being utilized, Stephenson said.
“The National Guard is doing very different things in each hospital,” Stephenson said. “In Wheatland, they are admitting people into the hospital and checking temperatures, and in Cheyenne, they are cooking meals and cleaning rooms. So I just came in with a willingness to do whatever was asked of me.”
Stephenson and Masters ended up being deployed to the hospital’s drive-thru COVID testing center, and have rotated through a series of duties including administering COVID tests and entering patient data into a computer system.
Both Stephenson and Masters came into the hospital without medical experience — Stephenson is a writer for Oil City News and Masters is a deputy for the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office — and have learned a lot in a short time, they said.
“I’ve learned a lot about paying attention to the little details,” Masters said. “You need to make sure you’re not releasing the right information to the wrong people.”
“I’ve had time to develop my leadership skills and really expanded my understanding of the world,” Stephenson said.
But most importantly, being surrounded by sickness has given Stephenson appreciation for her life and a desire to make the most of it. She’s still working toward her law school dreams, but she’s also enjoying the journey on the way to her eventual destination. While in Sheridan, she’s taken painting classes and yoga lessons and enjoyed the local dining scene.
“I’ve learned to live life and not be so uptight about everything,” Stephenson said. “I know that seems like the opposite of what you’re supposed to learn in the National Guard, but when you realize you can die the next day, you start to think, ‘Maybe I should actually enjoy life rather than just trying to get to the next point.’”
Although Stephenson is leaving Sheridan, she will be back every month and will continue to help her adopted community in any way she can.
“I would love to jump back in and help again when I’m in town,” Stephenson said. “Even if it’s for just a day, I think it would make a big difference.”