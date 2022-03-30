SHERIDAN — The list of potential locations for a new Wyoming Army National Guard vehicle maintenance shop has changed significantly since the last public meeting, Lt. Col. James Ezell said.
Ezell, the construction and facilities management officer for the Wyoming Army National Guard, spoke during an open house held at the Guard armory Tuesday. He said the Guard’s options had been narrowed to two properties near the armory.
The first is the 3.2 acres immediately adjacent to the existing armory, which is located on the Sheridan College campus, Ezell said. The other is 21 acres directly across Interstate 90 from the college.
Currently, the Guard is leaning toward the latter property, which is owned by Sheridan College, Ezell said. The college and the Guard are considering a land swap, with the Guard taking over the college property and the college assuming the property currently occupied by the armory. Such a swap would still have to be discussed and approved by the Sheridan College Board of Trustees, and the Guard is researching the environmental impacts of the move as well, Ezell said.
“We did something similar with a property in Laramie, and we’re hoping to do the same here,” Ezell said. “We’re just trying to figure out the legalities and the details of it.”
During the previous public involvement meeting Feb. 2, the Guard announced they were considering three potential sites along Soldier Creek Road, Ezell said. However, these sites were eventually found to be cost-prohibitive due to the cost of installing necessary utilities, Ezell said.
The Guard also considered two properties owned by the Wyoming Department of Transportation: one by the port-of-entry 18 miles south of the Montana-Wyoming border, and another off of Fifth Street, Ezell said. The former was ruled out because the utilities were inadequate, Ezell said, while WYDOT had plans for the Fifth Street property.
Ezell said the new vehicle maintenance shop was expected to be roughly 34,000 square feet and would be staffed by between five and seven full time employees including some transferring from a vehicle maintenance shop in Lovell. The Guard hopes to break ground on the project in 2023, Ezell said, and is targeting a completion date of 2025.
The new facility would support wheeled vehicles from several northern armories. Roughly 82 vehicles would be housed at the maintenance shop, Ezell said.
“There will be nothing above two-and-a-half ton vehicles,” Ezell said. “No tanks or anything like that.”
Estimated costs total $14.8 million ahead of project construction, according to previous Sheridan Press reporting. Guard officials previously said plans for the facility have "very closely" involved city and county officials "to improve communication with the community and facilitate every aspect of the research and site selection process."
Tuesday’s open house was attended by several city and county officials, including Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae. McRae said the city was supportive of the Guard’s plans, and he believes every potential property should be considered not only in terms of functionality for the Guard, but should also keep eventual city expansion in mind.
“We’re just watching things at this point,” McRae said. “We support the Guard and we want to make sure there’s good planning going on, which I think there is…Eventually, we’re going to see this city grow, so we want to make sure that anything being proposed keeps that in mind.”
The creation of a new maintenance facility for the Guard was necessitated by force structure changes in the Big Horn Basin that have resulted in several changes to unit locations, including the relocation of the entire 960th Brigade Support Battalion footprint from Lovell to Sheridan.