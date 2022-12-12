Elk stock
JACKSON — The National Museum of Wildlife Art is partnering with Creature Conserve to exhibit Re-Imagining Conservation, an exhibition that invites creatives to imagine new solutions to conservation questions. 

Comprised of a pair of exhibitions at Swale House on Governors Island, New York and the National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson Hole for summer and fall 2023. This is the second exhibition in this series and asks artists: What if conservation took on new forms? Artists are invited to dream big about the future of conservation for this exhibition and consider bold approaches to cross-disciplinary work.

