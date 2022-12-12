JACKSON — The National Museum of Wildlife Art is partnering with Creature Conserve to exhibit Re-Imagining Conservation, an exhibition that invites creatives to imagine new solutions to conservation questions.
Comprised of a pair of exhibitions at Swale House on Governors Island, New York and the National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson Hole for summer and fall 2023. This is the second exhibition in this series and asks artists: What if conservation took on new forms? Artists are invited to dream big about the future of conservation for this exhibition and consider bold approaches to cross-disciplinary work.
Creature Conserve is looking for a wide variety of artworks for these exhibitions including 2D, 3D, video, site-specific installations, performances, written works and more.
The artworks in the exhibition at NMWA will be primarily two-dimensional, and will represent local, national, and international artists. By including artworks from such varied artists, the exhibition invites viewers to step out of their known environments and into new perspectives.
The call for art asks participants to consider how the artistic practices of unlearning and relearning ways of seeing might inform future conservation practices? To underscore this shift in perspective, the exhibition at NMWA will include an interactive installation at the center of the gallery that prompts visitors of all ages and backgrounds to actively participate and alter their point of view.
Creature Conserve and NMWA are especially looking for proposals of work that creatively explore the following questions:
• What visions do you have for the future of conservation?
• Where would you like to see conservation efforts focused?
• What voices, as an artist, would you like to hear louder in conservation conversations?
• Where do you see science and art working together in your life and community?
For more information or to apply now click here.
Application Deadline: 11:59 p.m. MST, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Selected artists will be notified by March 1, 2023.