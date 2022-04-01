SHERIDAN — The National Museum of Wildlife Art, located in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, invites professional artists currently residing in Wyoming, Idaho, Montana or Colorado to submit artwork for the upcoming community exhibit, “Above the Clouds: Art of the Alpine.”
Applications can be submitted online at wildlifeart.org/exhibits/clouds-art-alpine and will be accepted until May 6. The museum is looking for 2D artwork or sculptural relief (i.e. collage, multimedia, fiber art, etc.) featuring flora and fauna of the Rocky Mountain region. Contributing artists will offer their visions of the beauty, fragility and resilience of alpine mammals, birds, insects, flowers and lichens. More details on artwork specifications can be found online.
“We decided to create a call for art for this exhibit after seeing how successful it was for some past exhibits we’ve done in our Wapiti Gallery space,” said Jane Lavino, Sugden Chief Curator of Education. “It brought in a fabulous selection of art from people we never would have known about otherwise. It resulted in a rich, diverse body of work that was really inspiring and thought-provoking.”
Artwork will be juried by staff members and volunteers from the National Museum of Wildlife Art. All applicants will be notified of the Museum’s decision by May 20. “Above the Clouds: Art of the Alpine” opens June 25 and remain on display through Nov. 13.