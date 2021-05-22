SHERIDAN — The Bighorn Native Plant Society will offer half-day and day-long excursions to explore the native plants of the Bighorns this summer. The group’s first excursion is a wildflower exploration at the Amsden Creek Wildlife Habitat Management Area May 29 led by Bob Giurgevich.
Participants will meet at the North Main Street McDonald’s parking lot at 8:30 a.m., then head north of Dayton to park outside of the Amsden Creek habitat management area. Depending upon personal health considerations, participants will carpool as possible.
The overall hiking conditions are easy to moderate; sturdy boots, long pants and hiking poles are recommended. Bring a lunch, water, sunscreen, tick repellant and personal equipment appropriate for the day’s weather forecast. Participants should return to Sheridan by 2 p.m. Contact Bob Giurgevich at 307-672-5064 with questions.
All excursions are free and open to the public.
Future excursions are planned for the following dates and locations:
June 5: Wagon Box Fight, Story
June 12: South Piney Creek, Story
June 26: Dry Creek Prehistoric Tree Environmental Education Area off of Tipperary Road past Buffalo
July 17: Medicine Wheel, Bighorn National Forest