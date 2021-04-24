SHERIDAN — The Academics for All committee recognizes Hanna Needles, daughter of Craig and Stacy Needles, as this week’s Summit Award Winner. Needles is a senior at SHS and has a 4.0 GPA. She has managed a rigorous academic schedule including multiple AP classes and several Sheridan College classes.
Needles’ love of the Spanish language and learning about new cultures led her to nominate SHS Spanish teacher, Kathy Good, as an outstanding educator.
“Mrs. Good was my Spanish 3 and AP Spanish teacher. She always really cared if we were learning. During the online school, she really put in a lot of extra time and effort to make sure her students were prepared for the AP test,” Needles said.
Good said she’s appreciated Needles in class.
“I truly appreciate Hanna’s willingness to take creative and linguistic risks in Spanish, pushing to express herself at an increasingly higher level rather than being content to simply but safely meet the minimum,” Good said.
“Last spring when AP exams were revamped, she embraced the challenge and honed her speaking skills to the highest levels in an academic environment that intimidated many students,” Good continued. “Hanna is the kind of student that brings out the best in those around her, whether peers or adults.”
In addition to her academic pursuits, Needles keeps busy with activities in and out of school. Her extracurricular activities include Spanish Club, Sources of Strength, National Honor Society, Interact Club and Big Brothers Big Sisters. She enjoys volunteering with her peers in service-based organizations while getting to know the community better and growing to be a more well-rounded person. This past summer, she started her own Etsy shop, Horizons Jewelry Co., selling handmade jewelry. She states she has learned a great deal about high-quality craftsmanship, customer service, as well as time and money management. She said she has been careful to balance her time between school, dance, family, and friends.
Dance is Needles’ passion! She began dancing at age four and has been a competitive dancer since age 9. She looks up to her two dance mentors, Donna Grant and Stephanie Koltiska. Needles continues as a student at Donna’s Dance Academy and also assists with teaching.
“All the dancers look up to Hanna. She is a great role model, an asset to the studio, and will be greatly missed as she graduates this year,” Grant said.
Needles said she is thankful for the Next Level Internship with Sheridan College dance professor, Stephanie Kotiska. The unique opportunity has allowed Needles to develop her technical skills and share her passion with other students. Koltiska is impressed with Needles’ dedication.
“Hanna is not only a talented dancer, but she has a drive and determination to do something really special with that love of dance. We have worked hard this year to connect the dots, so to speak, on how teaching movement can be a means to healing. Hanna is headed for great things and I feel honored to have been even a small part of her journey,” she said.
That journey has included numerous dance opportunities. Needles has danced in the San Diego Ballet’s local performance of “The Nutcracker” twice and performed locally with Canada’s Ballet Jorgen in “Coppelia.” She has been in workshops with The Dance Theatre of Harlem and The Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company from New York. In addition, she also attended the University of Wyoming’s virtual Snowy Range Dance Festival.
She credits her parents as the role models for her life, saying they have taught her to be a good person and to live life with kindness and compassion. She will be attending the University of Wyoming to pursue a bachelor’s in dance science and then plans to attain a master’s in dance/movement therapy from Naropa University. In 10 years, she sees herself working in private practice and/or with a children’s hospital. With all her dancing, Needles’ life motto is “Live life with joy.”