SHERIDAN — Despite a unanimous recommendation from the Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission, the Sheridan County commissioners voted down a proposed rezone of 40 acres along Brinton Road Tuesday.
The 3-1 vote came in the wake of phone calls, letters and public comment from surrounding landowners who expressed concern about potential development in the area.
“I’m all for growth and change,” landowner Roseanne Gentry said. “I just don’t want it to become a huge subdivision down there in Big Horn.”
The rezoning request came from Deborah Boley, who lives three-quarters of a mile from Big Horn and hoped to rezone her 40 acres of agricultural property into a rural residential property so she could build a second dwelling.
There is some precedent for this, according to Sheridan County Planner Mark Reid. The property was previously zoned as rural residential in 1985 before being rezoned as agricultural in 1991. Properties surrounding the Boley property on the north, south and west — including those owned by Gentry, Tom Steger and Douglas Mort, who all protested the Boley rezone at a Jan. 5 county commission meeting — are zoned as rural residential.
The nearby landowners who protested the rezoning said they did not object to Boley’s desire to build a house on her property. However, they were concerned rezoning the property could allow future property owners to subdivide the property.
“While the Boley family stated that they do not want to subdivide, the concern is with the subsequent or future landowners and what they may do,” Steger said. “The Boley property is a very special piece of property. You all know the parcel, you’ve all been out there multiple times. It’s got unique riparian areas. It’s got an aspen grove that’s pretty special on Little Goose Creek. It’s just a very, very special area. We don’t want southern Sheridan County to look like Bozeman, Montana, frankly. Unfortunately, a lot of the growth in the southern part of the county is indeed becoming overdeveloped.”
“I’m not saying anything you haven’t already heard before, but I just don’t want to see it changed,” Mort said. “I think rezoning it might set a bad precedent because there’s other areas right there that could be requested to be rezoned.”
Jon Seidel, of Sheridan’s Cosner Construction, is overseeing the potential home construction for the Boleys and spoke on behalf of the family at the county commission meeting. He reiterated the Boleys had no interest in subdividing the property and simply wanted to build a house.
“They wanted to build a house, and it is our understanding that the easiest way to do that is to apply for a rezone,” Seidel said. “If there’s some way that’s better, we’re certainly interested in that. This was what we understood to be the best, most straightforward, easy way to do it. Subdivision-wise — it’s not a subject today. I know it’s a concern for the future, but as long as the Boleys own that land, there is no intention and certainly no application for it.”
Commissioner Christi Haswell voted to approve the rezoning request while Nick Siddle, Terry Cram and Tom Ringley voted against it. Commissioner Lonnie Wright recused himself from the vote as he owns property near the Boleys.
Haswell said while she understood landowners’ concerns, she thought they might be “getting a little ahead” of themselves.
“I think we’re getting a little ahead of ourselves,” Haswell said. “We are here just to approve a rezone for a family that wants to build a home. We’re not approving a subdivision today... Having said that, we’re hearing loud and clear that the valley doesn’t want that type of development, and we understand that.”
Siddle, Cram and Ringley said while they were against rezoning the entire property due to the concern of the adjacent landowners, they would react favorably to a revised application for rezoning only 10 acres of the property. This would keep the majority of the property agricultural while allowing the Boleys to build their house.
“Every single person I visited with, I asked them this question: ‘If they were to rezone it to 10 acres and leave the rest as agricultural, would that appease you?’” Siddle said. “Every person I visited with said, yes, that would appease them. So that is how I’m intending to vote.”
“I would be prone to… disapproving this today, but if it came back to me at a later time with a smaller acreage…I would be prone to really consider that at a later date,” Cram said.
Seidel said he would talk to the Boleys, but thought they would be amicable to rezoning 10 acres rather than 40 as long as the house could be constructed.
“I know them pretty well so I can speak for what they would be OK with or not,” Seidel said. “And they really have only one interest: in building this other house.”
In other news:
The commission granted a conditional use permit to Clearmont resident Paul Landeck for a 16.6 acre temporary asphalt hot mix plant along U.S. Highway 14/16.
The plant will provide asphalt for the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s overlay project on the highway, which will run from May 1 through the end of 2022.
At the recommendation of the county planning and zoning commission, the county commissioners approved the permit with four conditions. The plant will only be open for the duration of the WYDOT project and will not operate on Sundays. The plant perimeter will be staked prior to operation, and within six months of project completion, all hot mix plant equipment and waste will be removed from the site.
WYDOT officials told the commission they would oversee reclamation of the property after the plant was removed.
Nick Siddle was unanimously selected to serve as the commission’s chair through the end of 2021.
Andrew Cassiday was reappointed to a four-year term on the Sheridan County Weed and Pest Control District, Area Four. Cassiday’s term began Jan. 1.