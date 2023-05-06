Neltje
Buy Now

Neltje at her home east of Sheridan in 2011, shortly after announcing she would gift her entire estate, including her collection of art, to the University of Wyoming, which will transform it into a living museum.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — A new creative arts center named for artist and writer Neltje will not be a building in one particular place — rather, it will be a series of collaborative events and opportunities borne from cross-agency relationships organizers hope will spread across the state.

“Really, the Neltje Center is not one particular location. It is not a location in Sheridan, it is not the University of Wyoming,” said Scott Turpen, interim dean at the University of Wyoming’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Recommended for you