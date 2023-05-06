SHERIDAN — A new creative arts center named for artist and writer Neltje will not be a building in one particular place — rather, it will be a series of collaborative events and opportunities borne from cross-agency relationships organizers hope will spread across the state.
“Really, the Neltje Center is not one particular location. It is not a location in Sheridan, it is not the University of Wyoming,” said Scott Turpen, interim dean at the University of Wyoming’s College of Arts and Sciences.
“It’s really much more broad than that. We will have Neltje Center programming in other parts of the state. That is our goal. And when we are bringing in artists, or having faculty exhibitions or performances, those things will be under the banner of the Neltje Center as well,” Turpen said. “This is not just a particular location, and that is important.”
Neltje, who died in 2021, bequeathed a major estate gift to UW, which combined with an allocation of $1 million from UW Trustees, will fund the Neltje Center for Excellence in Creativity and the Arts. The center has two key initiatives, according to the university: the Jentel Artist Residency Program in Sheridan County and “innovative arts and educational programming across the state for UW students and faculty, as well as Wyoming community members.”
Neltje founded the Jentel Artist Residency Program in 2001.
Turpen will speak at a public event from 5-7 p.m. May 15 at Sheridan College’s Whitney Center for the Arts about the Neltje Center.
On April 28, the university announced Beth Venn, an “arts leader, curator and writer with expertise in American modernism and contemporary arts and culture,” will be the first executive director of the Neltje Center. Venn will also visit Sheridan for a public event and reading featuring poet and essayist Gretel Ehrlich on May 20 at the Jentel Arts location.
“Beth Venn just comes to the table with a lot of really great experience,” Turpen said, adding that the search for the center’s executive director was nationwide, and included visits to Sheridan.
“When we got down to our final candidates, we had those finalists not only in Laramie to meet with stakeholders, but also had them travel to Sheridan to visit (Jentel) property and meet with stakeholders,” Turpen said. “Candidates met with various leaders, from Sheridan College to city leaders and arts organizations leaders. We collected feedback from all those individuals as well.”
Most recently, Venn served as executive director of KinoSaito, a multidisciplinary art center and artist residency program in the lower Hudson Valley of New York.
“On the surface, there may not be connections there, to rural New York,” Turpen said. “The Neltje Center is unlike anything anyone has ever done, which is really exciting, but Venn’s work building the KinoSaito has similarities. It is a rural part of New York state, and she had made efforts to make connections into the arts community there.”
The university, Turpen said, will “triangulate her ability to be a good leader and good communicator, but also understand the creative economy.”
Venn will begin June 1 and is moving to Wyoming, he said.
“She will be a Wyomingite moving forward,” Turpen said.
The Neltje Center, nested in the UW College of Arts and Sciences Department, will work closely with local organizations like Sheridan College.
“As we have gotten the Neltje Center off the ground, I’ve made six or eight trips to Sheridan to lay this groundwork,” he said. “Our conversations with Sheridan College have been deep, and we’ve had a number of conversations about how we can partner with them. We’ve had conversations with the city, with other arts organizations like SAGE, The Brinton Museum, the Ucross Foundation.
“The Neltje Center will not be successful unless we have good connections and partners,” he said. “Beth has a firm understanding that connections to Sheridan and across Wyoming are going to be essential moving forward.”
Venn has also served as senior curator at the Newark Museum of Art, and has held curatorial positions at the Whitney Museum of American Art and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. She has consulted for museums, performing art centers and public libraries on strategic planning and program development, and she advises community-based arts nonprofit organizations.
“I am thrilled to lead this new initiative that will expand creative opportunities for students and faculty, build strong partnerships across communities and disciplines, and advance Neltje’s legacy of providing time and space for artists of all types to thrive,” Venn said in a press release from the University. “The potential of the Neltje Center to foster a robust creative ecosystem is great, and I look forward to ensuring its success.”