SHERIDAN — To each person who knew Neltje, her legacy will look different. To some, her role as a mentor in the arts will top the list of influence. Others will see her as a community visionary, determined to facilitate change and growth. For individuals in her inner circle, her role as a friend and confidante will dominate memories.
“There are so many facets to this complex, generous and creative woman,” Mary Jane Edwards wrote in a 2017 letter nominating Neltje for an honorary degree from the University of Wyoming.
The work of the 86-year-old artist who died Friday, April 30, 2021, will remain on display across Wyoming for decades to come, appearing in galleries, her home, historic landmarks and the ongoing growth of Sheridan.
Neltje was born in New York City and raised in Oyster Bay, Long Island. An abstract expressionist, she is essentially a self-taught artist who moved to Wyoming in 1966 and also has gained distinction as a rancher, developer, entrepreneur, educator, retailer, designer and benefactor.
Artist first
“I trust in the unconscious. I strive to make the sensed visible, to balance the interior reality of passion with the external condition of form.”
That artist statement appears on Neltje’s artistic resume, alongside a list highlighting her education, exhibitions and awards. Her accolades included the Governor’s Art Award in 2005; her experience included teaching a number of workshops across the West and writing her memoir “North of Crazy: A Memoir by Neltje”; and her work has appeared in galleries from Sheridan, Wyoming, to Denver, New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and cities across the U.S.
Her influence in the arts, though, often felt more personal than a piece in a gallery or an award on the shelf.
“She taught me a lot about how to think about art,” former Northern Wyoming Community College District President Paul Young said Monday. “She was very generous with her creative wisdom.”
Young described several instances when Neltje was painting a piece that hangs in a hallway connecting the Whitney Center for the Arts and the Edward A. Whitney Academic Center. Instructors at the college would bring students by to watch her work. While she did, she spoke about what she was doing and answered questions.
“Some of the kids we worked with didn’t always have access to creative instruction,” Young recalled. “… It was very moving.”
Neltje’s advice often included an encouragement to use color, and those who know her work know she did.
Her accolades and economic status, though, never caused Neltje to set herself above those around her. Young noted while stories are told of people “trapped” by their wealth or social status, Neltje came to Wyoming to find freedom.
“She has a great story to tell about how not to be confined by being born into those circumstances,” Young noted.
Lindsay Linton Buk, who highlighted Neltje in her series “Women in Wyoming,” said she still recalls advice Neltje provided and the artist’s drive to create.
“She was one of those people who had no facade,” Linton Buk said. “She just was who she was and you had to match that when you were with her. There was no pretense and you had to meet that directness honestly. I appreciated that unapologetic nature.”
Longtime friend and colleague Mary Jane Edwards first met Neltje in February 1988 at a Wyoming Arts Council conference in Cheyenne. Neltje encouraged Edwards to apply for a position at the University of Wyoming. She did, and after retiring, moved north to help Neltje begin an artist residency program in the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains.
“She wanted to endow an artist residency program,” Edwards recalled. “And she wanted to develop it. But she wasn’t quite sure how to go about it.”
That initial conversation occurred in November and by March Edwards was on board and beginning to help build Jentel, an artist residency program that has since served more than 1,400 artists.
“She always liked to have a project,” Edwards said of Neltje. “She was visionary and always had dreams. When she made up her mind to do something, she would find the right people and get on with it.”
Building community
Neltje’s determination and eye for projects stretched beyond the canvases she painted to include community growth.
In the late 1960s, shortly after moving to Wyoming, she stepped up to save the Historic Sheridan Inn from destruction, then renovated it for public use and for nearly two decades ran the facility as a bar, restaurant and art gallery. Later, the inn operated as a nonprofit before its current owners — Bob and Dana Townsend — took over management of the facility. Without Neltje’s foresight, one of the community’s most treasured landmarks could have easily been razed.
With the purchase and operation of the Wrench Ranch on the north side of Sheridan, Neltje also hoped to contribute as the community continued to grow.
The aim was — and remains — to develop a cohesive pattern of development that includes various uses including schools, housing and businesses.
In 2011, Neltje donated 14 acres of land north of Sheridan to what would become the Doubleday Sports Complex. In 2016, that parcel was exchanged for more than 40 acres farther north with the hope of creating a park featuring baseball and softball fields, soccer fields and more.
The philanthropist also donated the land for the Sheridan College AgriPark, providing an indoor facility for events such as rodeo.
“Developers at that time were looking at raw land north of Sheridan and were a bit clueless about what to do,” Edwards said. “So Neltje said, ‘Let’s roll up our sleeves and make a plan.’”
The result was a master plan for the development of the Wrench Ranch, which went on the books in 2015.
“She was trying to complement what was going on in the rest of the city, but looking to future needs as well,” Edwards said.
Young had been part of many of those conversations, along with Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, who was mayor at the time, and the late Tom Kinnison. Others, too, had been invited to the table.
“There were multiple people and centers of energy,” Young said. “There was no exclusivity to the vision. It was opportunistic in the sense that everyone wanted to see where it went.”
He added Neltje’s creativity in plans for the area allowed for a shared vision for the community.
Kinskey noted the covenants and plans for areas such as the Gateway District, ensure the development will be one in which Neltje could take pride.
“She knew she would never see it fully completed,” Kinskey said. “It is so broad in scale and ambitious in vision, it was something she knew would extend past her lifetime.”
Her persistence, directness and creativity will continue to shape Sheridan’s future for years to come as areas of the Wrench Ranch continue to develop.
“The legacy she leaves Sheridan is an example of generosity and vision,” Kinskey added.
Travel friend, philanthropist
Some of Edwards’ fondest memories of Neltje surround the many trips they took together. The two were, in many ways, quite different. Edwards said she was always looking for the next adventure while Neltje always looked to support and connect with people.
That combination proved the perfect match for travels that Edwards said “empowered two women who were always exploring possibility.”
Trips included travel to places like Iran, West Papua, Morocco and other locales. Neltje would often buy hand-crafted goods to bring home and sell in her shop — Turned Antiques — or use in her home. One step inside the door of Neltje’s Banner residence revealed hundreds of items on display.
Neltje believed whole-heartedly art should not simply hang on walls — but should be lived with and loved. To that end, she opened her home regularly to local students to show her home as a “living museum.”
That program, along with Jentel, will continue with the estate gift Neltje left to the University of Wyoming. Announced in 2010 as the largest estate gift in UW’s history, the gift includes all financial and land holdings save those going to Neltje’s children and other select donations. It also includes a collection of contemporary, tribal and ethnic arts collected over the years by Neltje on her travels.
Neltje’s home will become the heart of the UW Neltje Center for the Visual and Literary Arts, a place to honor and showcase the contemporary visual and literary arts and an educational facility for residencies, workshops, symposia, conferences, art exhibitions and literary readings.
"My heart belongs to Wyoming," Neltje said in a press release announcing the gift in 2010. "The incredible and vast landscape and the independent people have given me the inspiration to become who I am. My gift to the University of Wyoming is a gesture of my caring for future generations."
Edwards added the Jentel Foundation will also continue in connection with the gift, with UW representatives serving on the foundation board alongside family and others involved in the program.
While the big ways Neltje has served and nurtured the community — such as the Historic Sheridan Inn, Sheridan College AgriPark, Doubleday Sports Complex and the development of northern Sheridan — will remain visible, tangible proof of her local influence, many will remember the small examples of generosity, too.
“She was always helping — and not just in big, highly visible ways — but there were also times where she wanted to be anonymous in her support,” Young said.
Edwards, too, described instances of Neltje giving of her time and resources simply to help others achieve their dreams.
“She had a passion for life and a love for Wyoming,” Edwards said. “Coming out here freed her and empowered her. … If you have a dream or idea, if you’re willing to roll up your sleeves and put some mental and physical energy behind it, you will find others that will join you and make it happen. It’s still possible.”