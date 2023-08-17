SHERIDAN — As 3rd Thursday festivities have had to move further south on Main Street to accommodate for reconstruction, some small businesses on South Main are seeing increased foot traffic. The 3rd Thursday Street Festival has historically been on North Main Street from Alger to Brundage streets. To accommodate for the Main Street rehabilitation, festivities moved further south and are along Main Street between Brundage Street and Coffeen Avenue.
Downtown Sheridan Association Executive Director Zoila Perry said the new location, along with a marketing partnership with The Sheridan Press, has helped people learn about businesses they haven’t walked into before.
“We’ve had a lot of people come in that have said they didn’t know we were here. So, it has helped business,” Cross E. Dairy owner Christine Hampshire said.
Cross E. Dairy sells locally grown and made food and beverages and is located near the corner of Main and Works streets. With the new location this year, 3rd Thursday booths are now in front of the store, which has helped increase foot traffic in the area.
“We’ve really enjoyed that opportunity to participate more directly with 3rd Thursday,” Hampshire said. “It’s definitely brought a lot of traffic through our store on Thursday evening, a lot of new customers and opportunities to visit with people.”
Main Street reconstruction is ahead of schedule, which may force 3rd Thursday booths to find another location this year. Perry suggested meeting with Wyoming Department of Transportation and city officials next week to discuss options.
Main Street rehabilitation this year was originally scheduled to complete through the intersection of Main and Brundage streets, but construction is ahead of schedule and will now go through the intersection of Main and Loucks streets. Construction will still be completed by Nov. 1, District 4 Public Involvement Specialist Laura Dalles said.
Legacy Diamonds and Gems is capitalizing on construction being ahead of schedule, as renovations for the business are scheduled to begin Sept. 2. The timing, owner Tom Kraft said, is perfect because it allows the business to be closed during a time it expects to be slow.
“With our doors being closed (during renovations) anyways, then having that construction out front which will hurt traffic, we’re taking advantage of the slowness, not doubling up,” Kraft said.