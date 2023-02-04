SHERIDAN — For some students, the return of student council election season proved nerve-wracking and intimidating. Others considered it an opportunity to show off skills in politicking and creativity.
All elected students, however, see the positive impact of a bolstered student council at Sheridan Junior High School.
“I think it's impacted a lot,” seventh-grader Colt Jolovich said. “I feel like we're doing a lot more for our school. We're raising a lot more money. We're helping improve our school and helping other students. We’re putting on campaigns to help our community, as well. It ties a lot into our community.”
After several years under a teacher no longer with the district, sixth- and eighth-grade English teacher Katie Raines took over as SJHS Student Council advisor for the 2022-2023 school year.
Student council members and the general student population noticed the positive difference in activity level of the council.
“It’s brought a lot of different kinds of kids together,” Raines said. “Not only students who are academically strong, but it’s just brought out some leadership in our students who we wouldn’t ever have a chance to see this leadership from, and that’s been really cool. I think teachers have received it well, which allows teachers to recognize students in other capacities, not just in the classroom.”
Student council hosted elections during the week of Halloween to coincide with the general election. Around 20 students currently attend council meetings when before around seven to 10 students showed up for meetings. Councilors organized a candy gram program during the holiday season, food drive during Thanksgiving and are currently facilitating a kindness campaign for Valentine’s Day, leaving nice notes on lockers of every single student in the school, which totals more than 900 youth. Future plans include a dance for seventh- and eighth-graders, a fun night for sixth-graders and a field day for the entire school in the spring.
Raines said when she took over as advisor of the council, she hesitated a bit because she thought it might entail a hefty workload on top of her teaching duties, but the students have primarily organized and carried out each idea with little help from her.
“I love the fact that students have stepped up and helped so much with the planning of all these events,” Raines said. “I’ve done some of it, but not nearly what I thought I would have to do because of the role that the kids have taken in it. It’s so awesome.”
With every activity, and especially council elections, student council representatives feel empowered and enjoy the leadership roles they hold.
“I wasn’t exactly worried about showing my face in front of the entire school. I think the biggest thing for me was how the general population would receive my video,” sixth-grader Joel Walker said. “Would it be cringy? Would they like it? Would they vote for me? That kind of thing.”
Ensuring student engagement and receptivity to their activities remains integral for student councilors, so before planning another dance, members sent out a poll to students to see if they still wanted a dance. Despite less interest in a dance the past year, poll results showed students still wanted a dance, so council members organized the event and moved it to a larger space to “make it better.”
“I like the fact that I actually have a really big influence on what I want the school to be like,” eighth grade class President Ruby Szewc said. “(Our decisions) really influence what the future students will get; it gives everyone more choices, especially compared to what we had last year and years before.”
Raines anticipates engaging the students in more community service in the future, and engaging more of the student body in those types of activities, which members see as a personal benefit and benefit to the student body as a whole.