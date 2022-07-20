SHERIDAN — An ammunitions company moving into the Sheridan County Airport business park currently expects to bring as many as 25 jobs to the community, company leaders said.
“We’re going to start with 15 to 25 employees, and as we grow, we expect to work closely with Sheridan College to provide a pipeline for their students to get experience and maybe come on board as permanent employees,” Absaroka Valley LLC co-founder Jim Weaver said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to provide good-paying jobs for our community, so our youth will want to stay here rather than going out of state.”
Co-founder Dr. Michael Strahan agreed that benefiting Sheridan County was a key priority of the new business.
“We want to help create generational wealth in this community,” Strahan said. “We want the money to stay in Sheridan…Our profits aren’t going to Florida, they aren’t going to Timbuktu, they’re going to stay in Sheridan and be recycled and be a benefit to our community.”
The company is a start-up business involved in the manufacture, assembly and sale of small arms ammunition. The company hopes to break ground on its new facility in August 2022, Strahan said, and begin production of ammunition in April 2023.
The company will have a roughly 3,300-square-foot office space, and a 15,000-square-foot manufacturing space, Strahan said. The company will store roughly a month’s worth of gunpowder and primer in its building, but will not have any powder bunkers at this time, Weaver said.
Strahan and Weaver said they did not expect their business to have a significant impact on traffic in the area, which is often a concern of citizens when a new business moves into the business park.
“As far as shipping and deliveries, we expect to have four to five trucks a month delivering supplies for manufacturing,” Weaver said. “It’s not a big burden on our infrastructure at that point. …We plan to use UPS and FedEx Ground to ship out our products, and that’s already in place anyway. So there won’t be a big increase in traffic based on our business.”
During its Tuesday meeting, the Sheridan County Commission approved Absaroka Valley’s 40-year lease for a three-acre property in the business park.
The county will rent the airport property to Absaroka Valley at a rate of $9,147.40 a year or $762.30 a month. The rental rate will remain unchanged for five years, Sheridan County Airport Manager John Stopka said, before increasing based on the Wyoming Cost of Living Index.
The company will be responsible for the construction of 150 feet of Aviation Drive adjacent to its lot, which includes paving, curb, gutter and sewer line extensions, Stopka said, and will reimburse the county for the cost of re-fencing the lot.
At the end of the 40-year term, the property will revert to the county, although Absaroka Valley will have the option to continue the lease under new terms, Stopka said.
Commissioner Nick Siddle said he was excited to welcome Absaroka Valley into the county.
“For those of us who are sportsmen and hunters and so on, we know there’s certainly a demand for the product right now,” Siddle said. “I certainly wish you luck in being able to fill some of that void.”