SHERIDAN — A new private Christian school modeled after one that operates in Nashville, Tennessee, will open in Sheridan this fall with the goal of supporting students’ emotional and educational needs.
After a series of meetings, concerned parents and supporters gathered to establish the new Robson Academy Sheridan.
Amber Van Dyke, one of the original board members for the parochial school, said the group held a “launch meeting” earlier this month to kick off enrollment for the fall and are currently in the process of hiring teachers.
The group has already rented classroom space for the upcoming 2021-22 school year at the Summit Nazarene Church in Sheridan.
According to Van Dyke, the new academy is set to focus on students ages 11 to 14 years old, but could include high-schoolers, as well.
Van Dyke said she personally became aware of the Robson Academy in the fall of 2020, having enrolled her two children in its online program.
“It’s a model that works really well for a broad range of students,” she said. “It’s a really excellent program and is outside the box.”
Kent Robson, director and co-founder of the Robson Academy, said the program is different in that it attempts to individualize student education to meet emotional social needs, as well as academic goals. Students are first tested and then a curriculum is created to fit their needs.
“It’s a new school model,” he said. “We call it therapeutic, individual education. Therapeutic means healthy and happy.”
The program includes short periods of instruction followed by breaks for an activity, before the student refocuses and returns to another short period of instruction.
“It’s in shorter time frames but they’re learning more,” Robson said. “They’re all doing the work they can do. And, they work at their own pace.”
While the Robson Academy already has online students from across the country and even internationally, Robson said he’s been looking to establish another in-person school outside the Nashville area. During the pandemic a group of Sheridan parents, such as Van Dyke, were looking for a Christian-based program to better serve the needs of their children.
“The energy in Sheridan has been overwhelming in a positive way. There’s a lot of interest in having a school, more than we expected,” Robson said.
“We decided to see if our model here can be repeated, to see if it can be successful. If it is, we may very well do other schools nationwide,” he added. “It’s a very, very exciting thing to have happen.”
Dr. Alicia Clark, a clinical psychologist and board member of the new Robson Academy Sheridan, said she believes the new school will provide a positive option for families, especially for students who have been orphaned or are in foster homes and may have different emotional and social needs that aren’t always addressed in a traditional classroom setting.
“I love public schools. They provide a valuable service,” Clark said. “(But) that’s the issue with traditional schools, in that they try to be all things to all people.
“This school does really well to meet their emotional needs,” she added of the Robson Academy. “They have a whole science behind it. It’s cool to watch.”
Van Dyke stressed, however, the new school will be open to all students.
“While the program works great for kids with early trauma, we are not focusing or targeting orphaned or foster students over others,” she said. “This program works across the board.”
According to Van Dyke, more than a dozen students have already signed up for classes at the new Sheridan academy for this fall. Enrollment will be capped at about 30 students, at least for the first year.
Currently, supporters of the new school are also looking to raise funds to help cover the start-up costs involved. The group has raised about $30,000 to date and is slated to receive up to $50,000 in matching funds from the LifeSong of Orphans, a nonprofit foundation.
“That would make it a lot easier to get the school started on a solid level,” Robson said.
Details on the new academy, as well as upcoming fundraising efforts, may be found online on the group’s Facebook page, “Robson Academy Sheridan.”