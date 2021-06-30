SHERIDAN — The creation of a new private Christian school, the Robson Academy Sheridan, has already exceeded expectations of organizers, who reported they could soon reach both enrollment and fundraising goals just two months after the effort to establish the school launched.
The new academy, which will be modeled after one that operates in Nashville, Tennessee, will focus on programming for 11- to 14-year-old students and will seek to individualize a student's education to meet emotional social needs, as well as academic goals. Enrollment is set to be capped at 30 students, at least for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
After a launch meeting in early May, organizers said they’re quickly nearing that number.
According to Kent Robson, director and co-founder of the Robson Academy, a total of 22 students have already enrolled to start classes at the Sheridan site this fall.
“To have 22 students sign up before we’re even open there is a pretty good sign,” Robson said. “We will be a success. I have no doubt at all.”
Amber Van Dyke, one of the local academy’s original board members, agreed.
Robson added supporters are also nearing the goal of raising $50,000 to help finance the new academy. That total could double, as the group is slated to receive up to $50,000 in matching funds from LifeSong For Orphans, a nonprofit foundation.
“We’re getting close,” Robson said. “We’ve raised about $45,000 for the funding, so we plan on exceeding the $50,000.”
Supporters plan to wrap up fundraising efforts this summer with the inaugural Robson Academy Charity Auction at Whitney Commons Park Aug. 1. The fundraiser is set to a silent auction, featuring larger items donated from a “funky junk” competition. There will also be a build-a-basket competition.
“So far, things are going well,” said Lyndsey Calentine, fundraising co-coordinator for the Sheridan school. “We've had an amazing turn out for sponsors, and several items have been donated and continue to be donated.
Calentine added the goal of the Aug. 1 event is to raise between $5,000 to $10,000 to allow the academy to qualify for the full amount of matching funds.
“And possibly beyond,” she said. “With donations and sponsors, we are already getting very close to that goal. Anything beyond that is still a blessing and will be used to increase teacher salary and/or be able to offer scholarships.”
The progress on establishing the new school, in so little time, has been a pleasant surprise to organizers.
“It’s going great,” Van Dyke said. “We’re really tickled with all that.”
Van Dyke added the academy is also making progress on another front, having hired one teacher with the interviewing process continuing to hire as many as two more instructors, depending on final enrollment totals.
“They have, by far, exceeded my expectations,” Robson said. “Sheridan is a wonderful place. I’m personally enjoying the community and its camaraderie. It’s a great town.”