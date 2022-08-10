Corrals

 Courtesy photo | Howard Sanders

BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — Bucking Mule Falls Trail, popular for both local and equestrian users across the country, now has a set of sturdy well-built metal corrals. After months of planning and weeks of work in the field, the Bucking Mule Falls Trailhead Horse Amenities project is complete.

The Shoshone Chapter of Backcountry Horseman was involved in building the original trailhead and annually assist with repairs and other upkeep. A few years ago, members noticed the continued use of highlines at the trailhead was causing impacts to trees and soil. To reduce those impacts and provide a better facility for the public, BCH members proposed the idea of constructing corrals to staff at the Medicine Wheel Ranger District office in Greybull.

