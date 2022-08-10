BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — Bucking Mule Falls Trail, popular for both local and equestrian users across the country, now has a set of sturdy well-built metal corrals. After months of planning and weeks of work in the field, the Bucking Mule Falls Trailhead Horse Amenities project is complete.
The Shoshone Chapter of Backcountry Horseman was involved in building the original trailhead and annually assist with repairs and other upkeep. A few years ago, members noticed the continued use of highlines at the trailhead was causing impacts to trees and soil. To reduce those impacts and provide a better facility for the public, BCH members proposed the idea of constructing corrals to staff at the Medicine Wheel Ranger District office in Greybull.
BCH provided Northwest College welding students materials to prefabricate corral panels. The students were given the opportunity to practice their new skills and participate in a project that directly benefits forest visitors. BCH members spent six days hauling materials and assembling the corrals. Woodward Rental provided a skid steer and welding machine. Funding was also provided by the Wyoming Game Commissioner’s tag.
“The new corrals will improve the experience for all trail-goers as well as protect the land,” said Howard Sanders with the Shoshone Chapter of Backcountry Horseman. “We were happy to be a part of improving Bucking Mule Falls Trailhead, which connects people to Bucking Mule Falls Trail, a registered National Recreation Trail.”
For additional information, contact the Medicine Wheel Ranger District in Greybull at 307-765-4435.