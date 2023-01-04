Chamber Candidate Forum 001.jpg
SHERIDAN — Three Sheridan City Council members said their goodbyes during a regular meeting Tuesday, and three new men filled the seats of the outgoing members. 

Clint Beaver, Jacob Martin and Aaron Linden all left their seats to be filled by Andrew Patceg, Greg Luhman and Terry Weitzel. Martin initially ran but withdrew before the elections. Beaver and Linden ran as incumbents. Linden did not procure enough votes to make it onto the general election ballot, and Clint Beaver lost his seat to Andrew Patceg by 153 votes. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

