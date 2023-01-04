SHERIDAN — Three Sheridan City Council members said their goodbyes during a regular meeting Tuesday, and three new men filled the seats of the outgoing members.
Clint Beaver, Jacob Martin and Aaron Linden all left their seats to be filled by Andrew Patceg, Greg Luhman and Terry Weitzel. Martin initially ran but withdrew before the elections. Beaver and Linden ran as incumbents. Linden did not procure enough votes to make it onto the general election ballot, and Clint Beaver lost his seat to Andrew Patceg by 153 votes.
While sharing final thoughts, Beaver said his focus throughout his term was language.
“Words are near and dear to me, and the reason is because they’re so powerful,” Beaver said. “I want to encourage the new council and our community to always pay attention to the language because of the power that it carries.”
Martin thanked staff and previous council members for their help throughout his time of service, and noted his success of keeping things out of the landfill by helping promote the Pumpkin Festival and other initiatives.
Linden told future council to not always follow the popular opinion if you're passionate.
"You have beliefs as well," Linden said. "You listen to constituents. I always said I was a councilman of the constituents, and I was, and there were people in that time that needed leadership as well, and I took that role. Be leaders, do your due diligence."
The new councilors took their oath of office shortly after, each noting the platforms on which they ran.
"I do solemnly swear that I will support, obey and defend the Constitution of the United States and of the state of Wyoming, that I have not knowingly violated any law related to my election or appointment or caused it to be done by others, and that I will discharge the duties of my office with fidelity," the new members stated under oath.
The new councilors were seated after taking the oath, and reviewed one item that councilors approved unanimously: awarding a bid to Liberty Superstores for six work trucks for the city utility department totaling $252,226.
