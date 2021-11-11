SHERIDAN — Sheridan grew a lot taller over the last two decades, according to Sheridan Fire-Rescue Chief Gary Harnish.
When the department last purchased a ladder truck at the turn of the 21st century, they selected a truck with a 75-foot ladder, Harnish said. This decision was made due to the higher cost of a taller ladder, and the assumption the 75-foot ladder would meet the city’s needs, Harnish said.
For a while, it did, according to SFR Division Chief of Operations Chad Brutlag. But as local buildings grew taller, the shorter ladder became less effective.
“Several buildings in town are as high as five stories, and with a 75-foot straight-stick ladder, we have to park super close to the building in order to utilize it,” Brutlag said. “But that puts us in a collapse zone hazard area if stuff starts falling off the building. “
A new 2021 Pierce tower truck that arrived in Sheridan Oct. 26 will extend the department’s reach to 100 feet, Brutlag said. That’s just one way the new truck is expected to increase the safety of local firefighters and those they serve.
“The latest safety features are built into it,” Brutlag said. “And not necessarily just for firefighting, but general vehicle safety. It comes equipped with supplemental restraint systems and airbags, which we do not have in the vehicle this is replacing.”
Another new feature is the addition of a tower — an elevated platform that can hold several individuals and be used for rescues from high places — Harnish said. Previously, those being rescued via the ladder truck would have to climb down the ladder themselves or be carried by a firefighter.
“If we need to conduct a rescue, somebody can just step into the tower, which is a lot safer,” Harnish said. “Can you imagine going to your grandma’s fifth-story window and saying ‘I need you to climb down this 75-foot ladder with me?’”
The new truck’s water pump is also capable of pushing out 2,000 gallons of water per minute, which is helpful in fighting fires in large buildings, Brutlag said.
“We are able to apply a lot of water in a short amount of time with this truck, which makes sense for larger buildings,” Brutlag said. “And we’re not necessarily talking just about multi-story buildings. We’re talking about buildings that are tens of thousands of square feet like Walmart or Home Depot or Weatherby. Being able to apply large amounts of water in those kinds of buildings will be incredibly helpful.”
While the truck has new features, it also comes with new challenges, Brutlag said. The truck is 6 feet longer than the previous truck, which means it will take some time for firefighters to get used to driving and parking on city streets with the larger vehicle. They will also need practice operating the new tower.
Throughout this week, firefighters have been learning the ropes from a Pierce representative through both classroom time and training on the vehicle, Brutlag said.
“We will be practicing in different locations around town and facing different situations that could pose some challenges, so when we pull up on scene, we do it as safely and quickly as possible,” Brutlag said.
Brutlag said the department is hoping to have the new truck on the streets by the end of December. In addition to allowing further time for training, the delay gives the department time to receive additional equipment for the truck, including hoses.
“Like everyone, we’ve been impacted by supply chain issues and some long shipping periods,” Brutlag said. “But that delay will give us enough time to make sure our people are comfortable with the vehicle.”
The truck purchased by SFR is a former demo truck used by Pierce to showcase its equipment, Brutlag said. Purchasing the demo truck not only allowed SFD to purchase the truck at a slight discount — $1.4 million compared to roughly $1.5 million for a custom-built truck — but also ensured a quicker arrival. The department was anticipating as much as an 18-month wait for a custom-made truck, Brutlag said.
In its Fiscal 2022 budget, Sheridan allocated $1.5 million for the purchase of a new truck. Harnish said he expects the new ladder truck to have a life of at least 20 years. The current truck will be kept in the Sheridan Fire-Rescue fleet as a backup piece of equipment.
Once the new truck is fully operational, SFD plans to hold a dedication ceremony, Brutlag said. Additional details about the ceremony will be released at a later date.