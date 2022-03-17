SHERIDAN — Next month, Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees will begin working with staff to review the annual budget — the first in which officials must consider drastic financial changes following the August 17, 2021, vote for Gillette College to separate from the college district, resulting in expenses and significant revenue losses once it becomes accredited.
NWCCD receives approximately 60% of its funding from the state, 20% from local revenues — primarily a four-mill levy — and 20% from student tuition and fees. Recent shifts in that model rely more heavily on state and tuition funds and less on the local mill levy.
NWCCD’s overall budget for 2021-22 fiscal year totaled around $34,600,000, which is still being allocated and utilized until trustees pass the 2022-23 fiscal year budget in June.
With the district split and lingering effects from pandemic shifts in college attendance, the district faces strong challenges in budgeting this year, like overcoming a deficit of $400,000 lost in tuition and fees in the last year.
The Wyoming Community College Commission sets tuition costs, but individual college districts set student fees. NWCCD President Walt Tribley said some programs require significantly more fees while others require little.
Additionally, the district faces a $3.1 million net loss once Gillette College receives full accreditation, which administrators estimated taking up to four years from the official vote, but something still to consider in upcoming budget preparations.
Vice President for Administration and Chief Financial Officer Craig Achord calculated NWCCD receives around $8,500 per full-time student. While a large majority of the student population remain part-time, efforts to overcome upcoming challenges continue through new district programs and a push to enroll students in full-time classes while also living in campus housing.
District administrators also started outreach in Sheridan and Johnson counties for community-focused learning in outlying communities like the Tongue River Valley — Dayton and Ranchester — through its EveningPlus program, as well as shorter, eight-week courses intended for evening learning for working adults or non-college-age community members.
The April 19 board meeting will focus on reviewing a prepared draft budget, in addition to a public hearing regarding an additional one mill levy.
In other news:
• The NWCCD board approved a ratification of the memorandum of under a single with Gillette Community College District, allowing Gillette to command plans for its graduation ceremonies in May.
• The board approved a memorandum of understanding between the district and State Clay, LLC, owned by Red Bison Studio’s Stephen Mullins. The nonprofit successfully fundraised enough money to pay for the construction and operation of a wood-fired kiln, to be housed on the Sheridan College campus. Students will benefit from educational opportunities provided by the facility, Sheridan College faculty explained Tuesday, by helping guest artists run the kiln each time it’s fired up. Additionally, Art Department Chair Rod Dugal said, bringing in students from around the state for events featuring the kiln will serve as the biggest gain for Sheridan College, as it helps recruit students to arts programs at the college.