DAYTON — A September special meeting of the Dayton Town Council brought a major change to the small town as Mayor Norm Anderson was relieved of many of his responsibilities.
In the midst of those changes, a lot has stayed the same, according to town Clerk/Treasurer Hanle Visser.
Anderson is still in his office interacting with residents and presiding over the council’s bimonthly meetings. And when Visser has a question about the history of a project — the town’s wastewater treatment plant, for example — Anderson is there with a smile and an answer.
Those largely unchanging day-to-day dynamics reflect the desire of the town’s council and staff to keep working together to do what is best for the citizens of Dayton, just as they always have, Visser said.
“The mayor and myself have always had a good working relationship, and (we) both have the town’s best interests at heart,” Visser said. “That is still my No. 1 goal — to make sure Dayton and its residents are put first…There are more layers for some processes, but for the most part everyone works together for the good of our town.”
That dedication and commitment to the community has been recognized by residents, including those who initially had reservations about the new form of government, Council President Clifford Reed said.
“We simply had to do what we felt was the right thing for the majority of citizens, and we’ve gotten a lot of compliments on that,” Reed said. “They respect that we did what we felt was right, no matter the costs.”
In September, an emergency ordinance stripped Anderson of all but a few of his powers. While he will continue to preside over council meetings and execute contracts until his term ends this year, his other duties — from budgeting to employee oversight to setting agendas for meetings — have been split between the town council, Visser and a newly created two-person administrative oversight committee, filled by town councilors serving six-month rotations.
Although the decision to remove Anderson’s powers seemed sudden, Reed said the decision was a culmination of nearly two years of communication difficulties between the mayor and the council. Those difficulties were exacerbated by some employee issues involving Anderson and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Due to these concerns, the council united around the emergency ordinance and the new form of town government created in its wake, Reed said.
“What we’re doing has been pretty much untried before and had we not all been like-minded, it would have been a rough go,” Reed said. “But we all coalesced around this because we saw how important it was.”
Visser said her job hasn’t really changed in the aftermath of the emergency ordinance. However, she is more involved than ever with all facets of the town’s government — from meetings and staff team building to legislative presentations and daily operations.
“This has always been my job,” Visser said. “I am just way more involved than before…I have learned a lot about myself and my strengths, and I am confident that this learning curve will be very beneficial moving forward for our office and future mayors.”
The administrative oversight committee meets once a week, and it currently comprises Reed and Councilor Chris Bernard. The committee helps set the town council’s agenda and is also involved in conversations regarding staffing, budgeting and town projects, Reed said.
“Now that the mayor has been removed, we do have more responsibilities,” Reed said. “Budgeting is in our hands more than it was, and we are way more involved with employees than we were before… Instead of looking at a board packet at night and making a vote or two a couple times a month, we are much more involved with each and every decision impacting the town. And I think that has made us better town councilors.”
Visser said the oversight committee has “proven to be very beneficial, supportive and … insightful,” but she and Reed said the town is committed to returning to their previous mayor-led form of government following the 2022 election.
“We fully expect the next elected mayor to assume all duties and responsibilities of the office with the support of myself and the crew,” Visser said.
Reed agreed.
“I do look forward to ending it after the election,” Reed said. “There is absolutely no way to keep this form of government going in the long term. With the extra meetings and stuff, it’s been difficult for us at times. But we all know it’s the right thing to do, and that knowledge keeps us going.”