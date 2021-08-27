GILLETTE — The seven members of the new Gillette Community College District Board of Trustees took their oath of office and held their first meeting Thursday at the Gillette College Technical Center, after Campbell County voters overwhelmingly approved the creation of an independent district, separating it from the Northern Wyoming Community College District, in an Aug. 17 special election.
Those in attendance at Thursday’s meeting applauded as Nello Williams was the first of the board’s new members to make history and be sworn in by District Court Judge Thomas Rumpke.
“It probably hasn’t happened in 50 years that new college trustees have been sworn in,” Rumpke said. “You have our community’s sincere thanks.”
Trustee Olin Oedekoven also thanked Campbell County voters and those in attendance at Thursday’s meeting before calling for nominations to elect officers. In a series of unanimous votes, former county administrator Robert P. Palmer was elected as the board’s first-ever chair.
“I’m humbled,” Palmer said. “I’m sure we’ll make some mistakes but we’ll also have some successes.”
Oedekoven was then elected vice chair, with Alison Ochs Gee as treasurer and Tracy Wasserburger as secretary.
The audience again cheered as Palmer announced, “You now have your first slate of officers for the Gillette Community College District.”
The board quickly got to work, creating several new committees to help establish the new community college district.
New three-member committees included one to recommend the board’s regular monthly meeting schedule, agenda format and protocols. Other committees included branding, finance, accreditation and another to work toward a memorandum of understanding with NWCCD.
Palmer said he wanted to hold off on the possible appointment of an interim CEO or president until the new finance committee had a chance to report back to the whole board.
“I’d like to have that discussion,” Palmer said. “I’d like to have a budget first.
“Once we have (a budget), we’d be in a better position to make those decisions,” he added.
As the first person to publicly address the new board, state Sen. Jeff Wasserburger, R-Gillette, helped celebrate the first-ever meeting.
“I’m here to congratulate you all on our first meeting,” Wasserburger said. “When this started 13 months ago, my thought was this is either the rising or setting of the sun on Gillette College. It’s wonderful to know that is the rising of the sun on Gillette College.
“Today is a historical moment,” he added. “I’m just so proud of all of us.”
The state senator said he and his wife and new GCCD board member, Tracy Wasserburger, had waited 40 years since coming to the Gillette area to see the creation of an independent community college district to serve Campbell County and the surrounding area, congratulating the voters and the college’s staff for making it possible.
“We just need to pat ourselves on the back a bit and enjoy the moment,” he said.
It won’t be long before the new board gets back to work. Trustees approved the scheduling of a special meeting for 8 a.m. Sept. 7 at the main lobby of the technical center in Gillette.
While stating he realized that didn’t provide for a lot of time, Palmer said he hopes that each of the newly formed committees would be able to provide reports to the whole board at that time.