GILLETTE — The newly elected members of the Gillette Community College District will hold their first meeting since Campbell County voters overwhelmingly approved the creation of an independent district Aug. 17.
According to Josh McGrath, one of seven individuals elected to the new GCCD Board of Trustees, a swearing-in ceremony will be held at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, with a meeting scheduled immediately afterward.
McGrath said he’s excited about Thursday’s meeting and the start of a new era for Gillette College.
“Frankly, it feels great,” McGrath said. “I think it’s been a lot of work coming to fruition with the passing but now the work begins in terms of moving our college forward. We look forward to the continued relationship with (Northern Wyoming Community College District) to ensure student success but also representing the best interest of Campbell County.”
According to official results posted by the Campbell County Clerk’s Office, the ballot proposal to form a new district independent of the NWCCD, which also operates a satellite campus at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center in Buffalo, and allow for a levy of up to 4 mills for operations and maintenance passed by a better than 2-to-1 margin, with 4,161 votes in favor and 1,725 votes opposed.
The creation of a new community college district wasn’t the only item on the ballot in the special election Aug. 17. Voters also elected the new district’s board of trustees from 23 candidates campaigning for the seven-member board. McGrath earned the most votes with 2,764.
Other winning candidates included Tracy Wasserburger (2,498), Nello T. Williams (2,131), Olin Oedekoven (2,016), Robert P. Palmer (1,930), Francis E. “Frank” Stevens (1,835) and Alison Ochs Gee (1,752).
While constituting a new GCCD board, several of the individuals already have experience working together. McGrath, Wasserburger and Palmer were all members of the now defunct Gillette College Advisory Board.
McGrath added others, including Oedekoven and Williams, were also part of the Vote Yes for Gillette political action committee.
“All community-minded and pro-college trustees,” McGrath said.
Although Gillette College is part of an independent community college district, it will continue to work closely with NWCCD until it is fully accredited, a process that could take four years.
Meanwhile, NWCCD President Walter Tribley said district officials will begin the process of removing references to Gillette College from policy manuals and marketing materials.
“It’s a clerical change,” Tribley said. “We’re very aware of them.”