SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office began a contract with a new health care provider June 28, cutting costs for the county while also providing better mental health services for inmates according to Sheridan County Commissioner Christi Haswell.
Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez said the sheriff’s office first began considering a new contract when the costs associated with the previous health care provider, Wellpath, came in over budget by more than $150,000.
While looking into alternate providers, the sheriff’s office spoke with Advanced Correctional Healthcare, a company that provides health care services to detention centers across the country. Advanced Correctional Healthcare provided a contract to the sheriff’s office at $314,000, a cost savings to the county of $208,624.
“We want to be fiscally responsible with the taxpayer dollar and make sure that we’re not overpaying for a service,” Dominguez said. “We didn’t want the services to Sheridan County inmates to decrease at all. We wanted to ensure that they were still being cared for and they had the health care that they deserve and they require.”
In addition to the savings, Dominguez said Advanced Correctional Healthcare provides more mental health care than the previous provider, addressing a concern for the county.
“We’re tripling our mental health care that we’re going to provide to our inmates. We’ve had talks in the past about what some of the big concerns are in Sheridan County and mental health is one of them, so we’re adding more hours of mental health care to our inmates within the facility, which is very good,” Dominguez said.
Dominguez said the contract with Advanced Correctional Healthcare went into effect June 28 and the transition between providers was smooth.
Haswell said support for law enforcement takes up the largest piece of the county budget.
“[SCSO] has continued to be super thoughtful about costs and where they can trim things,” Haswell said. “We want to give a big kudos to the sheriff and his staff for their quick response and always diligent work on the budget.”
While the change was initiated by taking a closer look at the budget, Dominguez said he and staff at SCSO are proud to be addressing two needs for the community.
“Financially, it was definitely a motivating factor to see if we can have some cost savings to the county without reducing services to the inmates,” Dominguez said. “I think we certainly found that alternative to do both.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.